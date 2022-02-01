Business

NASS canvasses stronger capital market regulations

The need to further strengthen the regulatory framework in the capital market in a bid to attract wide array of investments under a secured and transparent environment has again been emphasised.

 

This is due to the vital role that capital markets play in the growth and development of the economy. This was stated by Chairman, House Committee on Capital Markets and institutions, Hon. Babangida Ibrahim, during a stakeholders meeting on the Investments and Securities Bill, held in Lagos, Monday.

 

According to Hon. Ibrahim, “Our presence at this meeting today is to review the current developments in the Nigerian Capital Market and also dissect the content of the Investments and Securities Bill, 2021 and make appropriate contributions towards strengthening and enhancing the regulatory and supervisory framework of SEC as the umpire of the capital markets.

 

“My distinguished colleagues and management of SEC, with our determined commitment for the passage of the Bill, which has already passed the 2nd reading, I believe at the end of this retreat, a clearer focus would be charted to ensure the success of the passage of the Bill.”

 

Ibrahim expressed the  hope that contributions will be free-flowing, frank, inspirational and provocative and would strengthen the operational framework of the capital market. “We as stakeholders must offer our valued ideas and bring in our expertise and professionalism to this piece of legislation.

 

We should note that for this bill to pass through the legislative activities successfully in the National Assembly, it must be holistic, comprehensive and have global flesh in the international investments and securities.

“Therefore, I urge the management of the Commission and the entire stakeholders gathered here to bring out our best towards this course,” he added. He also assured stakeholders of the National Assembly’s support in any area of legislation necessary to actualise the vision of SEC to make the investment and securities businesses in Nigeria better.

 

In his remarks, Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, expressed the need for a legislation that would address the current realities and prepare the Nigerian capital market for the prospective changes that is likely to come in the near future.

 

Yuguda said the significance of the capital markets cannot be over emphasised as governments need the capital market to work with it to deliver the goods and services that nations need. “I hereby wish to register my profound appreciation for the support from the two committees of the National Assembly to us in our various interactions over the last one and half years.

 

