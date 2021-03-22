NASS Commission redeploys perm secs

Abuja The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) yesterday said it has effected a minor shake-up of permanent secretaries known as secretaries of directorates in the parliament.

The redeployment was contained in a letter titled; “Redeployment of secretaries of directorates in the National Assembly,” dated March 18, 2021 and signed by the Executive Chairman, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi.

The letter said: “The NASC at its 518th meeting held on Wednesday, 17th and Thursday, 18th March, 2021, approved the redeployment of secretaries of directoratesintheNationalAssembly.

“In the new arrangement, Mr. Orunwese Felix Osaze, formerly of Directorate of Human Resources and Management, is now in the Inter- Parliamentary and Protocol, while Mr. Ademola Adebanjo, of the Legal Services Directorate, has been moved to the Special Duties Directorate and Aimua Ehikioya Henrietta, of Special Duties, is now in charge of the Legal Services Directorate.”

Also moved was Mr. Oladoyin Suraj Abiodun, of Inter-Parliamentary and Protocol to Human Resources and Staff Management Directorate.

The following, however, retained their portfolios: Ramatu Ahmad of Research and Information Directorate, Bashir Hamza of Health Services Directorate, Sani Magaji Tambuwal of Finance and Accounts Directorate, Engr. Liman Baba Sanda of Public Procurement, Estate and Works Directorate as well as Okpara Nnachi of Legislative Budget Directorate.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) yesterday ordered its members nationwide to shut down the National Assembly and all the 36 state Houses of Assembly from March 22 indefinitely.

The shutdown order was contained in a statement jointly signed by the PASAN President, Usman Muhammad and its Acting Secretary, Ikechukwu Alaribe, dated March 18. PASAN said the indefinite shutdown would be used to demand legislative autonomy and the implementation of the “non-implementation of Financial Autonomy Act and the Presidential Order of October 4, 2020.

