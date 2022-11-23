NASS: Controversy trails appointment of Clerk

CHUKWU DAVID reports on controversy surrounding the appointment of Acting Clerk to the National Assembly following the claim by a group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of a plot by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to install its stooge

A fortnight ago, a group operating under the aegis of All Progressives Congress (APC) Alliance for Good Governance (AGG) accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of seriously plotting to install its stooges in the National Assembly, preparatory to its anticipated takeover of the reign of power at the centre come 2023. The accusation by the group was contained in a statement signed by the Assistant National Coordinator, APC Alliance for Good Governance, Dr. Sani Abubakar Liman.

The group claimed that the group had uncovered deep-seated corruption and looting to be entrenched by those who wanted to take over the seat of Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), following the retirement of the immediate past CNA, Olatunde Amos Ojo. It further said that the opposition party is using the tussle for the replacement of Ojo to precipitate crisis that would torpedo age-long tradition of seniority in the appointment of functional officers for the Assembly, thereby orchestrating emergence of PDP stooges in critical positions at the apex legislative Assembly.

The group posited that a colossal amount of money running into billions of Naira had been earmarked to fight the battle with the commissioners of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC). It also alleged that the commissioners were being targeted for bribe of N50 million each. The statement accused the outgone CNA of plotting to remain in office till February next year, when he would be retiring from the office at the age of 60, meaning that he would spend his retirement leave in office.

Part of the statement reads: “Meanwhile, the outgoing Clerk, who is due to embark on mandatory pre-retirement leave on the 14th November 2022 on expiration of his tenure, is angling to remain until February 14, 2023, when he clocks 60 years of age as against the provision of extant rules. “Reports reaching the APC Alliance for Good Governance has it that the outgoing CNA has as Plan A, his continued stay in office illegally, while pushing for Sani Tambuwal (Secretary of Finance and Account) as Plan B to succeed him and ultimately position him for the ultimate PDP takeover of the Assembly.

“The said Tambuwal is allegedly being sponsored by a current PDP governor from the North-West, who happened to be a senatorial candidate targeting the office of Senate President, if he secures victory in 2023 election. “This explains his desperation to buy all the commissioners at any cost to accomplish PDP underground plot to takeover National Assembly come 2023. We understand that three senior officers, Bashir Yero, the most senior, Sani Tambuwal and Akabueze Chinedu, are the candidates screened by the NASC.

“In addition to the PDP plot, one Atiku Ibrahim Tambuwal, a cousin to the North- West governor and a director in the National Assembly, is being programmed to take over as Secretary of Finance and Administration once Sani Tambuwal is erroneously moved to take over as CNA. This would mean that the North-West governor, who is scheming to become the Senate president, will be completely in charge of the National Assembly funds with his relatives in place.”

The group lamented that the APC-led National Assembly and its leadership are not sensitive enough to foil the alleged back-door power takeover plot by the PDP, warning that the perceived negligence by the ruling party would not augur well for the country. “Meanwhile, the APC-led National Assembly and its leadership are not sensitive enough to foil the back-door power take over plot by the PDP, using Ojo and Tambuwal to hatch the coup d’ etat.

It will be recalled that PDP appointed CNA – Maikasuwa was used to install PDP-backed Senator Bukola Saraki as the Senate President in the 8th Assembly, as against Senator Ahmad Lawal – APC’s choice. “Former Speaker Hon. Yakubu Dogara emerges from same PDP alliance against Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the choice of the APC leadership. One wonders why the current leadership of both chambers of National Assembly forgets so soon what befell them in 2015, the humiliation of inability of ruling party to produce choice leadership.

“For fairness, posterity and in the best interest of APC, the leadership of National Assembly should insist that commissioners and the chairman of NASC do the right thing by following civil service due process of career path, progression and seniority, instead of manipulated political appointments of clerks and secretaries as was done without thorough due diligence but rather for the sake of Sani Omolori (former CNA) must go solidarity two years ago,” AGG stated.

However, barely four days after the APC group raised the alarm, the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) issued a statement, announcing that it had approved the appointment of the Secretary of Finance and Accounts, Sani Tambuwal, as the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly.

It is interesting to note that Tambuwal’s appointment came after the former Clerk, Ojo, was directed to proceed on compulsory retirement leave last Monday. According to the statement signed by the Executive Chairman of NASC, Ahmed Amshi, the Secretary of Legal Services, Kamoru Ogunlana, was also appointed as the Acting Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly.

The former Secretary of Special Duties, Henrietta Aimua-Ehikioya, was deployed to Ogunlana’s former position as Secretary of Legal Services, while Birma Shuaibu (Director, Legislative) was appointed as the acting Secretary of the Human Resources Directorate.

Similarly, the former Director of Pharmacy, Umoru Ali, was appointed the acting Secretary of Research and Information, while Yomi Omogbehin, Director, Legislative is now the acting Secretary, Special Duties. The statement noted further that the Director of Accounts, Inyang Titus, is now the acting Secretary of Finance and Accounts, while the Director of Administration, Nwoba Andrew, is now the acting Secretary of Planning and Legislative Budget.

Amshi also noted that the appointments were sequel to the approval by the commission of a memorandum presented by the Committee on Establishment, Records and Training to the commission on the need to fill existing vacancies in the National Assembly Management team.

“The commission further resolved that the outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly, Olatunde Amos continues to work with the acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Tambuwal until his retirement date of 14th February 2023 to ensure the success of the ongoing 2023 Appropriation Bill’s processing that should be transmitted by only the substantive Clerk to the National Assembly accordance with the provisions of the Authentication Act,” he added. Recall that some members of the National Assembly Service Commission had raised the alarm over plots by some individuals to influence the appointment of a new Clerk for the apex legislative institution.

The sources alleged that there were plans to appoint the current Secretary of the Finance and Accounts Department, Tambuwal, as the new Clerk, alleging that the proposed appointment was being masterminded by a sitting Governor, and the outgoing Clerk.

The sources had alleged that Tambuwal was a core finance staff member whose role was to oversee the management of funds and that he lacked the necessary skill to competently run the office of the Clerk to the National Assembly. Analysts are now claiming that the alarm raised by the APC Alliance for Good Governance (AGG), actually prompted the National Assembly Service Commission to compel the former CNA to immediately proceed on retirement leave. It is becoming a tradition in the National Assembly, for any CNA whose retirement is due, to attempt to sit tight and embark on serious scheming to have his tenure extended for one flimsy excuse or another. Mohammed Sani Omolori, who retired before Ojo, also wanted to get his retirement age elongated. However, he was compelled to quit by the commission.

