NASS, Cyber Future Academy set to drive ICT revolution

The Cyber Future Academy has partnered with the Committee on ICT, Cybersecurity and Digital Economy of the National Assembly to host ICT week on March 22 and 23. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cyber Future Academy, Collins Nnabugwu, who disclosed this, said the tech week was aimed at revolutionising ICT in Nigeria. With the theme: “A Nation’s Roadmap to Digital Transformation through ICT and Innovation,’’ Nnabugwu said the week-long event would hold at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Conference Centre, Abuja. “According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), Nigeria is projected to be on the path to digital transformation, with the population of technology adoption for doing business and daily living taking an upward trajectory. For this to happen, serious attention must be paid to ICT and Innovation for the Nigerian economy to maximize the social impact and development trends in the global tech ecosystem.

“The focus of the ICT week will be to drive a new narrative that would propel creativity in the technology space, to scale innovative ideas and solutions, “Nnabugwu said. He added that the conference would further help to leapfrog the economy and also leverage a wide range of opportunities in global partnerships. Nnabugwu noted that there was so much buzzing tech, digital skill sets and talent pool in the country to match the growing demand for jobs and careers in tech, to build and sustain the tech ecosystem.

“That is what we set out to do at Cyber Future Academy and we are super excited for this partnership with the ICT committee of the National Assembly of Nigeria. “This will give access to over 40 million Nigerian youths as we attempt to train, upskill and empower half of that population sustainably for the next five years,’’ he said. Nnabugwu noted that the organisers of the Nigeria ICT Week and Awards 2022 had put strategies in place to attract global investors as well as tech buyers to come and explore the Nigerian tech space and identify viable opportunities to grow the economy. Speaking on the Nigeria ICT Week, the Deputy Chairman House of Representatives Committee on ICT, Cybersecurity and Digital Economy, Mr. Solomon Adaelu said that Nigeria was ripe for a digital revolution.

“I am happy for the new narrative by the organisers of the tech summit for recognising innovation and technology as key to the future of a robust and sustainable Nigerian economy. “Serious attention must be paid to the ICT industry and I, therefore, want to use this forum to call on governments at all levels to support new and emerging technologies by the young entrepreneurs of Nigeria to create new jobs and diversify the economy, “Adaelu said. He said that the Nigeria ICT Week would provide the opportunity for innovators or entrepreneurs in tech and social enterprise to interact with exhibitors, investors, and policymakers to impact the tech space and scale their products and ideas. Adaelu noted that the state and local governments would also have the opportunity to sponsor delegates to the Cyber Future Academy Bootcamp (post-summit). He said the boot camp would be an opportunity to train the cohorts in critical areas of tech such as AI, cybersecurity, machine learning, drone technology, film Making, data science, sustainable development goals and non-profit, among others.

