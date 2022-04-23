NASS elections: Obaseki, Oshiomhole, Orbih, others set for war in Edo

Since the death of Chief Tony Anenih on October 28, 2018, the people of Edo State have been in search of a credible political leader with national recognition. Of all the political bigwigs calling the shots in the state, no one has been able to wear the big shoes left by the late Chief Tony Anenih. Adams Oshiomhole, with all his power in his days as governor, could not step into the shoes of late Anenih. Though on paper it is assumed that he succeeded in demystifying the late Mr. ‘Fix it’, as Anenih was fondly called by his admirers, the political legacy and goodwill of the Isan born politician will be difficult to erase in the political history of the state and Nigeria in general. As activities towards the 2023 general elections gather momentum, politicians across the country have commenced consultations, lobbying and globetrotting from one political leader to another in search of support. In Edo State, the story is not different as politicians from various constituencies begin the race for 2023 to represent their constituencies in the forthcoming National Assembly elections, and the struggle between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Congress (PDP) to control and win majority seats in the national assembly and also control the state is getting hotter by the day. For the 2023 general elections in Edo State, three major factors will play out; Adams Oshiomhole, APC factor, Godwin Obaseki PDP-controlled faction and the Dan Orbih-led faction. Dan Orbih faction has kept the PDP structure under lock and key following the supremacy battle between the leaders, which has made Orbih, and his team to vehemently refuse to hand over the structure to the governor of the state, who by virtue of his position as governor is supposed to be in charge of the party structure. As aspirants from the three senatorial zones in the APC, PDP and other political parties prepare for the big battle in 2023, many of them, most especially those in the APC and PDP, have declared their intentions to fly their parties’ flags in the forthcoming NASS elections. It is also very important to take a holistic look at the aspirants, their capacities, achievements, political relevance in their various wards and the forces behind their ambitions.

Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole (APC)

Oshio Baba, as Oshiomhole is fondly called by his political associates, supporters and friends, is a colossus. As a governor, he became a hero. A man that has seen the good, the bad and the ugly sides of politics. But as APC National Chairman, he was humiliated and humbled out of office by those he had so much confidence and trust in. No wonder the Holy Bible says that a man’s enemies are members of his household. But today, all that is history as Oshiomhole has been given the go- ahead by his teeming followers in Edo State to be the APC flag bearer to represent Edo North Senatorial district in the Upper legislative Chambers in Abuja in 2023. So, for Comrade Oshiomhole, this is yet another milestone in his political career. Having declared his intention to run, there have been claims of his misuse of power both as governor and as the National Chairman of the APC. But believe it or not, Oshiomhole’s political legacies and achievements are yet to be surpassed. The 2023 general elections is definitely going to be a war between two political parties in Edo with His Excellency,Governor Godwin Obaseki on the driver’s seat for the PDP soldiers, while Oshiomhole leads the APC squad. The 14 lawmakers in the state house of assembly from the APC, who gambled away their mandates have every reason to be thankful to the State Working Committee (SWC) of the APC for giving them automatic tickets to contest positions in both the State House of Assembly and the National Assembly in 2023. Each of the aspirants is looking up to Comrade Oshiomhole to use his political goodwill to make way for them. But the big question now is will Oshiomhole empower those that will later stab him in the back? It is obvious Oshiomhole would not want to dissipate his energy, time and money financing aspirants that are not from Edo North. So, it is “operation carry your cross.” For Oshiomhole, it is going to be a smooth ride to the Upper Legislative Chamber in Abuja in 2023 because everything seems to be working out well for him as a result of the massive support he enjoys from the people of Edo North.

Francis Alimikhena (APC)

Senator Francis Alimikhena is from Edo North Senatorial district, he is currently a serving member of the 9th National Assembly representing Edo North. He has also declared his interest to go back for another term. But, he might meet a brickwall because of Oshiomhole’s ambition. He was given ticket on a platter of gold by Oshiomhole to go for Edo North because of his influence, and everything played out well for him. So, for the simple fact that Oshiomhole is in the race now, it is going to be an uphill task for Alimikhena. The reason is that the people of Edo North are not comfortable with the way their son was booted out of office as the national chairman of the APC. So, they are looking for a way to compensate him because of the humiliation. So, it is almost sure Oshiomhole might win the election.

Pascal Ugbomhe (PDP)

He is from Edo North, and he was a member of the state House of Assemby during the tenure of ex- governor Nosaghare Lucky Igbinedion. Ugbomhe is a jolly good fellow with very simple life style, and he is loved by political associates, friends and supporters across the three senatorial districts of Edo State. He is one of the highly respected old members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that have been with the party since 1999. He is equally an outspoken politician with good track records. He is currently in the race for a senatorial seat in next year’s general elections under the PDP to represent Edo North in the Senate in 2023. Despite being a member of a group in the PDP that has the party structure, does Pascal Ugbomhe have the political muscle to fight Oshiomhole in Edo North? Are his achievements as a former member of the Assembly enough to guarantee him ticket in the current dispensation?

Sylvanus Igbogbo (APC)

Hon. Sylvanus Igbogbo is a native of Ekpon in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State. He is a former chairman of the caretaker committee of the council. He was also the coordinator of Godwin Obaseki campaign team in Edo Central in the 2016 governorship election. He contested the senatorial seat in 2019, but he lost at the primaries. Today, he is in the race again to represent Edo Central Senatorial district in the National Assembly. Hon. Igbogbo is a strong member of the APC in Edo State, he is a financial expert, a business mogul and a grassroots politician loved by the people for his magnanimity. In the forthcoming NASS election, Igbogbo would be fighting against a very strong force because in Edo State, APC may find it hard to win many seats because of the way Edo voters humiliated Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu during the last election. As it is now, APC has lost popularity in Edo State.

Senator Omorogie Ogbeide Ihama (PDP)

Edo South Hon. Ogbeide Ihama is a member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Oredo Federal constituency. He is a two-term member of the House of Reps. A highly devoted member of the PDP, a man of the people, a crowd mover, and human capacity builder. He is currently seeking a ticket to the senate to represent the Edo South. He was a governorship aspirant under the PDP in the last gubernatorial election in Edo State, but he later stepped down for Governor Godwin Obaseki. Today, he is one of the strongest PDP members in the state with everything working for him. And he is also highly favoured and supported by the voters in Edo South. In spite of his goodwill and popularity in Edo South, he is not on the side of the Governor, he is a staunch member of the PDP faction led by Dan Orbih. Among the aspirants vying for a seat in the senate in Edo South, he is most accepted because of his track records. It is obvious that he will meet with opposition. because there are two other known PDP aspirants competing with him in Edo South.

Mathew Urhoghide (PDP)

He is currently serving second term as a member of the National Assembly representing Edo South. He is a top member of the PDP, and he is seeking third term in the senate. But it is going to be an impossible mission because the people of Edo State have said no third term ticket for anyone. More so, Senator Mathew Urhoghide is not in the good books of the bigwigs in the PDP. He might find it difficult to actualise his third term dream because of the current crisis in the party.

Osaretin Edosowan (APC)

He is an APC member, and a leader in ward 9. He was Senior Special Adviser to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Project Monitoring. He is a successful businessman with proven track records. As a politician, he once said that the election is not a do-ordie. He has pledged to support whoever emerges as the party’s standard-bearer provided the process is credible, free and fair. He has not contested for any political office before now. He is a frontrunner in the race to the senate under the APC. He is also a philanthropist that is passionate about helping the people.

