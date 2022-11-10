News

NASS, FRSC laud Dangote over reduction in auto crashes

For adopting innovations that have slowed down the rate of auto crashes in the country, the House of Representatives and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have commended Dangote Coal Mines Limited for supporting the government through its social schemes. Speaking at an interactive session involving the host communities of Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Safety Commission, Akinfolarin Samuel, said the Dangote Group is a big player and a significant contributor to the development of the Nigerian economy. While affirming the job-creating strides of the company, the lawmaker said there was a need for the company and the host community to always walk on the same path through the implementation of the mutually consented Community Development Agreement (CDA).

 

