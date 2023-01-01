NASS has kept faith with Nigerians, says Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said that the Ninth National Assembly had remained unwavering in the implementation of its Legislative Agenda and kept faith with Nigerians.

Lawan stated this in his New Year message to Nigerians, appreciating and commending the people for having faith in their country and for always supporting efforts at building a virile nation.

He also urged Nigerians to seize the opportunities provided to take active part in the ongoing electoral process, noting that the Electoral Act 2022 had ignited hope in the system and heightened expectations about the forthcoming general elections.

The full text of the Senate President’s 2023 New Year Message reads: “I join fellow Nigerians in the joyful celebrations of this season with the great hope of a happy and prosperous 2023.

“As the year 2022 recedes into history, like any other year in history, we should thank Almighty God for the blessings and challenges of today, and for the hope of a better tomorrow.

“We also appreciate and commend our citizens for having faith in our nation and for always supporting efforts at building a virile nation. The ninth National Assembly has been a very active participant in this process of nation building.

“At our inception in 2019, we set out a robust Legislative Agenda to advance our collective aspirations as a nation and make positive impacts in the lives of our people; a senate that works for Nigerians. We have remained unwavering in our commitment to the Agenda.

“It is less than six months to the end of this Assembly. I am proud to say that all of us have kept faith with the Nigerian people as their representatives. The ninth Assembly has been the breaker of many legislative jinxes in this Fourth Republic, having recorded breakthroughs in many areas of our national legislative environment that had defied the interventions of previous Assemblies.

“First and foremost, we have enhanced stability in governance through productive cross-party collaboration with the other arms of government, particularly the Executive. This has yielded fruits in the unprecedented number of quality Bills passed by the National Assembly and duly signed into law by the President.

