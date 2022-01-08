NASS has power to tinker with budget – Rep

Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-corruption, Dachung Musa Bagos (PDP, Plateau), has clarified that the National Assembly is statutorily empowered to alter budget proposals submitted by the executive. In a chat with Saturday Telegraph, the lawmaker said “There’s nothing like insertion or padding of the budget as it is erroneously painted. As lawmakers, we have the constitutional responsibility of lawmaking, oversight and representation. ‘‘Go and read the 1999 constitution as amended. Our powers are provided for in Chapter 1, Part 2, specifically in section 4 (1) to (9). “So, we oversight other arms of government and when a bill comes from the executive, we make our own inputs. Does that amount to insertion? Are we saying when Nigerians make inputs in a proposed law at a public hearing, it amounts to insertion? The budget proposal submitted by the President is an appropriation bill and legislators have the statutory responsibility to make inputs.

“So, when we amend or make inputs into the budget proposal, people would shout ‘insertion’ or ‘padding’. There’s nothing like that.’’ Speaking further, Bagos said the lawmakers are part of the government and are closer to the people and therefore understand their needs better than the executive. “When we make inputs into the appropriation bill, we simply complement what the executive has proposed.

We try to bring in key projects that are lacking or missing from the executive proposal,’’ he said, adding that: “The constitution has given us the power and the President should not expect us to just caress his budget proposals and return it for assent. We were elected by the people to make laws that will improve their standard of living and the executive does not have monopoly of knowledge on what is good for our people. “So, saying lawmakers made insertions in the budget is wrong. We only include important and pressing projects needed by our constituents. This is constitutional and statutory. We are not doing anything illegal or surreptitious.’’

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...