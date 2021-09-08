NASS: How port challenges’ll stall work on Customs’ budget

Worried by the18 cargo clearing seats created by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the House of Representatives’ Committee on Customs has said it will not work on the Service’s 2022 budget if all the scanners are not fixed, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

In 2019, the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (CPI) ranked Nigeria 149 out of 180 countries in its report as stakeholders in the maritime sector lamented how corruption at the seaports has marred ease of doing business.

Due to corruption, the country lost up to $1.95 billion in government revenue and $8.15 billion in private sector revenue yearly at the Nigerian ports.

Even the Process Manual on Port Operations (PMPO) launched by government as one of the key indicators for effective implementation of Executive Order 01 to promote transparency, efficiency and facilitation of ease of doing business in the port industry seems to have failed.

The manual was developed by stakeholders, led by the Technical Unit on Governance and Anti- Corruption Reform (TUGAR), an arm in the Presidency, to address operational gaps as well as improve transparency and accountability in the port system. Worried by the persistent sharp practice at the seaports, the House of Representatives Committee on Customs has given the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) two weeks to reduce its 18 cargo clearing stages to four in order to decongest the nation’s sea ports.

Warning Specifically, the committee warned that it would not work on the Custom’s 2022 budget, if provisions were not made to fix all the scanners in the ports.

According to the committee, government has invested over $420 million on the scanners and the committee would not allow such investment to go down the drain.

The committee made the resolution in Abuja after an interactive session with stakeholders.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Leke Abejide, said that the process should be limited to the offices of the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Deputy Comptroller Revenue (DCR), officer in charge of bond and then gate.

According to him, all other stages should be removed to allow for free flow of activities in the ports, describing them as avenues for illegal transactions by corrupt officers of the Service.

Abejide said: “Once it gets to the CAC, the CAC should minute it directly to the Deputy Comptroller, Revenue, from there, it goes to officer in charge of bond and then to the gate for exit. “We have to do something about this. Let us bring down these procedures to four stages. Somebody is getting revenue illegally, but if we do this, we will cut away all these illegalities and the revenue goes to government.’’ Issue

Also, the acting Managing Director, Nigerian Port Authority, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, said that Customs had multiple units within the same port, making the process cumbersome.

He noted: “After Customs finishes 100 per cent examination, just when you think it is over, you load your container and find another Custom checkpoint within the same port. In the name of Federal Strike Force or something and they leave the truck there for 30 minutes to one hour, causing a lot of problems and, when you go out again, you find another Customs person and that is why Nigeria has lost the transit cargo market.

What we now have is captive cargo. Even some of the captive cargo is going somewhere else because of the cumbersome way things are done.’’ Losses Bello-Koko added that some cargoes that should have gone to Niger Republic and other countries through Nigeria went through other countries owing to multiple Customs and Police check points between the country and Niger.

Bello stressed that there had been extortion at illegal checkpoints around the ports, saying that over 20 checkpoints were mounted by the police, and in some cases area boys collect these monies on behalf of security agencies. Challenges

Also, the Managing Director, Inland Container Nigeria Ltd, Mr Ismail Yusuf, explained that too many tables through which documents were processed before cargoes go out of the ports had become a serious problem inhibiting trade facilitation.

According to him, it should not be more than three, if the Service scanners were activated and electronic clearing system deployed at the port, adding that Customs often changed procedures without prior notification to stakeholders. He added that trying to adjust to such instant changes by the Service had caused delays in cargoes clearance.

In addition, Yusuf identified the poor means of transportation out of the port as another challenge, stressing the need for road reconstruction and provision of other transport options. Defence

However, the Deputy Comptroller General, Tariff and Trade, Mrs Talatu Isah, said that there was need to investigate the matter before taking action, saying that the procedure should not be that cumbersome.

She explained that the service was working hard to ensure ease of doing business in the country and security by ensuring that only approved goods got into the country. Last line Government should sanction Customs officials engaged in sharp practices at the port.

