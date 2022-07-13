NASS: Kalu sponsors two bills to strengthen Armed Forces, Court of Appeal

Our Reporter The Senate has granted first reading to two bills sponsored by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, to provide for fixed tenure for service chiefs and to increase the number of Justices of the Court of Appeal. The first reading of the bills was taken during the final week of the plenary before the National Assembly proceeded on Sallah holiday. One of the proposed legislations – A bill for an Act to amend the Armed Forces Act Chapter A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 in order to improve professionalism by providing for fixed tenure of service Chiefs and other related matters thereto, Bill 2022( S.B. 1014). The explanatory memorandum of the bill sighted by our correspondent reveals that the bill seeks to enhance professionalism in the armed forces by deleting and replacing the provisions in Sections: 7.(1); 18 (1);18. (2) and 18(3). The bill, when passed into law, will ensure that the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) by the President shall be subject to the confirmation of the National Assembly, and the occupant of the position shall be the most senior officer based on rank in the armed forces. The CDS shall be saddled with the day-to-day command and general superintendence of the armed forces. It added: “The Service Chief shall be known, will be inserted in the act and service chiefs will addressed as Chief of Army Staff in the case of the Nigerian Army, Chief of Air Staff in the case of the Air Force, Chief of Navy Staff in the case of the Nigerian Navy and that the Service Chiefs shall be Subject to the terms of appointment of a fixed tenure of three years and may be retained for a further term of one year.” The second legislation – ‘A Bill for an Act to amend the Court of Appeal Act to prescribe the number of Justices of the Court of Appeal’, increasing the number to ensure speedy administration of justice pursuant to constitutional provision of Section 217 and 237 (2) (b) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) (S.B. 1024). The bill seeks to increase the number of Court of Appeal justices from forty one (41) to One hundred and one (101) to accelerate the dispensation of justice. Shortly after the abridged titles of the bills were read in the Red Chamber by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, called for a voice vote and the bill was unanimously adopted.

