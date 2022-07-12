NASS: Kalu sponsors two bills to strengthen Armed Forces, Court of Appeal

The Senate has granted first reading to two bills sponsored by the Chief Whip, Senate Orji Uzor Kalu, to provide for fixed tenure for service chiefs and to increase the number of Justices of the Court of Appeal.

The first reading of the bills was taken during the final week of the plenary before the National Assembly proceeded on Sallah holiday.

One of the proposed legislations – A bill for an Act to amend the Armed Forces Act Chapter A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 in order to improve professionalism by providing for fixed tenure of service Chiefs and other related matters thereto, Bill 2022( S.B. 1014).

The explanatory memorandum of the bill sighted by our correspondent reveals that the bill seeks to enhance professionalism in the armed forces by deleting and replacing the provisions in Sections: 7.(1); 18 (1);18. (2) and 18(3).

The bill, when passed into law, will ensure that the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) by the President shall be subject to the confirmation of the National Assembly, and the occupant of the position shall be the most senior officer based on rank in the armed forces. The CDS shall be saddled with the day-to-day command and general superintendence of the armed forces.

