News

NASS: Kalu sponsors two bills to strengthen Armed Forces, Court of Appeal

Posted on Author Our Reporter Comment(0)

The Senate has granted first reading to two bills sponsored by the Chief Whip, Senate Orji Uzor Kalu, to provide for fixed tenure for service chiefs and to increase the number of Justices of the Court of Appeal.

The first reading of the bills was taken during the final week of the plenary before the National Assembly proceeded on Sallah holiday.

One of the  proposed legislations – A bill for an Act to amend the Armed Forces Act Chapter A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 in order to improve professionalism by providing for fixed tenure of service Chiefs and other related matters thereto, Bill 2022( S.B. 1014).

The explanatory memorandum of the bill sighted by our correspondent reveals that the bill seeks to enhance professionalism in the  armed forces by deleting and replacing the provisions in Sections: 7.(1); 18 (1);18. (2) and 18(3).

The bill, when passed into law, will ensure that the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) by the President shall be subject to the confirmation of the National Assembly, and the occupant of the position shall be the most senior officer based on rank in the armed forces. The CDS shall be saddled with the day-to-day command and general superintendence of the armed forces.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Court fixes Aug. 2 for hearing of detained Igboho’s associates

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

…as DSS fails to produce detainees in court   The Department of State Services (DSS) Thursday failed to produce the12 detained associates of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. The 12 detainees had filed a fundamental human right suit against the Federal Government. […]
News

Why Police freed me despite several robberies –Suspect

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A suspected armed robber, Enioluwa Adedayo (aka Judgement), has explained why police allowed him to go knowing full well that he had carried out several robbery operations in Lagos and Oyo states. The 23-year-old suspect, described as one of the most dreaded robbers in Ibadan, had been terrorising Oyo State and parts of Lagos State. […]
News

Judicial activities grounded in Ogun as JUSUN strike enters one month

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta

Judicial activities in Ogun State have been paralysed following the industrial action embarked upon by Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) in the state. Courts in the state have been under lock and key since August 11, when the industrial action began following allegation by judicial workers that the state government had been shortchanging them. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica