NASS Leadership: DSS, EFCC, ICPC to monitor dollar-carrying aspirants

Following alleged reports of heavy financial inducements by aspirants for various positions in the forthcoming 10th National Assembly, the nation’s anti- graft agencies have intensified efforts to monitor the spending spree by contestants.

An impeccable source in the Federal Ministry of Jus tice told a team of journalists in Abuja yesterday that, “pro- cesses have been activated to monitor and track huge spending ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.”

This development comes on the heels of reports that vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima and the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, have drawn a battle line with one of the frontline aspirants, Muktar Aliyu Betara. New Telegraph learnt last night that both the Economic and Financial Crimes Com- mission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), according to the source, have been directed to monitor meetings arranged by aspirants, especially with freshers.

The anti-corruption bodies were said to have received an intelligence report that one of the aspirants for the position of Speaker had reportedly voted $12.5 million (at $50,000 per lawmaker) ahead of the inauguration.

Some of the contenders for the President of the Sen- ate include former governor of Abia State and current Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu; Senators Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North); Sani Musa (APC, Niger East) and Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South). Also speculated to be on the list against the ranking standing rule are former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari (APC, Zam- fara West); the outgoing governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi (APC, Ebonyi South), and former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North).

Aspirants for the position of Speaker are: Idris Wase from Plateau State, Makki Yalleman (Jigawa), Adamu Yusuf Gagdi (Plateau), Ben- jamin Kalu (Abia), Peter Ak- patason (Edo), Muktar Aliyu Betara (Borno), Sada Soli Jib- ia (Katsina), Tunji Olawuyi (Kwara), Abbas Tajuddeen (Kaduna) and Aminu Sani Jaji (Zamfara).

According to the source: “All processes have been activated to monitor and track huge spending ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly because there are confirmed reports that some of aspirants, who are money bags are already inducing members, especially the new comers.

“This is not good for our democracy in any form. For three weeks now, we have been receiving both written and verbal reports of people spending so much under flimsy guises. “We even received a well detailed written petition from a Northern state in respect of an aspirant for speakership.

“You know we don’t act on emotions but we have reached a point that all stakeholders in the security and intelligence community get themselves alerted to the subject matter.” Meanwhile, the resolve of one of the aspirants, Betara, to defy zoning appears to have elicited the anger of Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima and Zulum.

Both are said not to be in support of Betara’s aspiration for speakership. Betara’s anchor man and NNPP representative from Kano State, Abdulmumini Jibrin, three days ago, told reporters that Betara who is the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, has what it takes to route his way through even if the APC zoned out the North-East from the speakership contest.

Aside, Jibrin, another two- time member of the House of Representatives, confided in our correspondent that the Borno State-born federal lawmaker has what it takes to face all odds.

“But we have a nagging is- sue at the level of Borno State because it is clear that both the vice president elect and the governor have vowed to stop Betara. “We know they are not God; they are only afraid that Betara has what it takes to wrest political power from them once he emerges speaker of the lower chamber,” the lawmaker from the South West said.

