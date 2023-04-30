NASS Leadership: S’South Deserves Senate President – Tinubu’s Ex-Spokesperson

Former Spokesperson Tinubu/Shettima grassroots Independent Campaign Council (ICC), Olumide Braithwaite, has requested that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) should zone the Senate President position to the South-South, due to the fact that the region has not had such a post in the past.

Braithwaite, also the Principal Partner, Braithwaite & Co. and the son of the late sage Tunji Braithwaite stated this recently in Lagos at a press briefing, where he told journalists what Nigerians should be expecting from the in-coming government.

Likewise he expressed confidence in the competency of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and asked Nigerians to expect a change from the old order in areas such as the economy, education and youths engagement. He said: “Like always, it’s going to be political, in my opinion I would like to see the Senate President and Speaker going to the most deserved Zone.

It should not be by entitlement. If you look at the breakdown of voting for the presidential, the South-South delivered, the South-East didn’t. The North delivered. “I think the South-South deserves a shot, they have never had that post in the history of Nigeria.

The person of Asiwaju, he is a progressive, he is not a bigot or a tribal – ist, you have seen that in his manifesto and postulations. I believe he would make the right decision. “I am expecting that the economy will be one of our top priorities. You will agree with me, that needs urgent attention. That will be a huge task, revamping the ailing economy from inflation, monetary policy, interest rate, unemployment, education for the youth,”Braithwaite stated.

Asserting that the 2023 election has thrown a phenomenon that is not going to go away in the next four years, he stated further:”Just driving around through the streets of Nigeria, you will see youths between the ages of 18 to 40, they are the ones that formed the majority. Therefore this sizable group needs to be engaged in the labour market.

We cannot afford not to engage them. I expect these are going to be looked into and I hope that there will be a rapid turnaround of our fortunes. “Nigerians have to be expectant of the experience of the president-elect in terms of foreign investment, business, trade and infrastructure from the module of Lagos State.

And I believe that this government will be more interactive in order to get the full cooperation of that population.