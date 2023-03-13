NASS Leadership: Tinubu, APC leaders to meet lawmakers-elect today

Strong indications emerged last night that the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will meet with the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima; senators- elect and members of the House of Representatives- elect on its platform. According to New Telegraph findings, the meeting will hold today, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Following this, it was learnt that an invitation for the meeting was sent to Tinubu, Shettima and the lawmakers-elect. National Secretary of APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, however, in a statement sighted by Channels Television, said although the meeting is scheduled for 2 pm, invited guests were directed to be seated before 12 noon – two hours before the official commencement of the parley. T he guests, according to the invitation, were urged to come along with the Certificates of Return issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission after they were declared winners.

The statement reads: “This is to inform all Senators-elect and members of the House of Representatives-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that they are invited to a parley with the party’s national leadership,” the invitation read. “The meeting, which will be attended by the President-elect and Vice President-elect, will be held at the State House Banquet Hall, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja. Senators/House of Representatives-elect must come to the meeting with their Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Certificates of Return and must come alone.

“The meeting is strictly on invitation. Date: Monday, 13th of March 2023. Time: 2 pm prompt. Venue: State House Banquet Hall, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja. All invited guests are expected to arrive early to allow for screening and be seated before 12 noon.” The agenda of the meeting was not officially stated, but a source who craved anonymity said the meeting is unconnected with the leadership of the 10th National Assembly that will be inaugurated in June. Also to be discussed are the issue of zoning of the Senate presidency, Speaker for the House of Representatives and other principal offices in the National Assembly. The source explained that the APC is trying to avoid a situation that played out in 2015 where Senator Bukola Saraki emerged as Senate President against the party’s wish. Saraki, who represented Kwara Central Senatorial District in the 8th Assembly, emerged as Senate President when 51 APC senators were at the International Conference Centre waiting for a truce meeting reportedly called by the leadership of the party and President Muhammadu Buhari.

