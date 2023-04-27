NASS Leadership: Tinubu, Shettima Meet With APC Chiefs, Govs Today

President-elect Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima are scheduled to meet with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja today to finalise the National Assembly leadership zoning arrangements.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila and some APC governors are also expected at the meeting. However, there are reports that the activities of some party members targeting presiding roles in the National Assembly might jeopardise the process.

Our correspondent learnt that the meeting was called due to the intensive lobbying going on. According to a source, the presence of Godswill Akpabio, Barau Jibrin, Opeyemi Bamidele, Solomon Adeola, Tokunbo Abiru and Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji around the President-elect on his return to Nigeria has created some impressions.

Their presence coincided with the arrival of the National Chairman, Secretary Iyiola Omisore and other NWC members at Tinubu’s residence. A source at the meeting on Tuesday said Tinubu told the APC chiefs that they should consider a Christian from South South for the Senate Presidency, with the North West producing the House of Representatives Speakership.

The source said: “It was at that stage that Jibrin, who is contesting the Senate Presidency, came outside the meeting to discuss with Bamidele and Adeola. Jibrin was told by his colleagues to take things easy as they could help him to prevail on Asiwaju.

Jibrin, who arrived at Tinubu’s residence as early as 9 am, had the opportunity of meeting with him for a second time where he of – fered to be Deputy Senate President.” The source added that Bamidele was endorsed by his colleagues in attendance to be Senate Leader, with Adeola the Senate Committee on Appropriations Chairman and Abiru the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions Chairman.

It was further learnt that Tinubu asked them to meet with Lawan so that he could champion the Akpabio/Barau Senate Presidency campaign. The source said: “Tinubu had earlier put a call across to Lawan to see him on the matter and it was reliably gathered that the Senate President told him that it would be difficult to market Akpabio, who allegedly denigrated the 8th Senate by forcing his way to be the Minority Leader as a first timer, and also accused members of receiving huge amounts of money from the NDDC to approve the commission’s budget.

“Lawan was also said to have reminded Tinubu that Akpabio was allegedly instrumental in the imprisonment of a serving member of the 9th Senate “Sani also told them that the North had agreed that the position of the Speaker would go to the North West, with North Central having the Deputy Senate Presidency as a measure to check any rebellion.

“Sani told his guests that there was no way the position of the Deputy Senate President would go to the North West which has already been asked to produce the Speaker.”