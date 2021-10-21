News

NASS leadership’ll continue to back Legislature, says Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said the National Assembly leadership would continue to support the legislature through the provision of needed infrastructure to ensure that the institution delivered on its mandate to Nigerians.

Lawan made this promise in an address delivered at the foundation laying ceremony to flag off construction of the permanent office complex of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC). Hepointedoutthattheprovision of neededinfrastructure wouldguaranteeandenhance productivity of the legislature in service delivery.

He said: “The leadership and membership of the National Assembly, are totally committed to ensuring that this legislative arm of government is given the kind of support that it deserves for us to have a legislature that will be effectiveandefficientindeliveringitsserviceandmandate. “Let me add here, that the National Assembly Service Commission is that institution of the legislature that ensures that the Oghi quality of staff are recruited, that ensurestrainingandretraining andappointmentof topmanagement intothe NationalAssembly management.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Cybersafe Foundation unveils programme to empower girls

Posted on Author Our Reporters

CyberSafe Foundation, Nigeria’s leading non-governmental organisation focused on improving cyber safety, particularly among the vulnerable, has recently announced the launch of a fellowship programme, CyberGirls. A statement from the foundation said that CyberGirls, a one-year fellowship programme was initiated to equip girls between the ages of 15 and 21 with globally soughtafter cybersecurity skills, positioning […]
News

Armed youths attack FCT Taskforce, injures 11 persons

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Barely two weeks after hoodlums attacked the taskforce of Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, the squad yesterday suffered another violent confrontation at the same Gwarimpa, during which about 11 persons were injured. The taskforce that stormed one of the slums in the area in continuation of the ongoing clean up […]
News

2023: Northern youths promise Osibanjo 20m votes

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

A group of northern youths has promised to mobilise 20 million youths in the region to support Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo’s candidacy for the 2023 presidential poll.   The group, Osinbajo Awareness Campaign (OAC), consisting of youths from the 19 northern states and Abuja, said for a strong federating entity, the North should allow a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica