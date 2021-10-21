NASS leadership’ll continue to back Legislature, says Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said the National Assembly leadership would continue to support the legislature through the provision of needed infrastructure to ensure that the institution delivered on its mandate to Nigerians.

Lawan made this promise in an address delivered at the foundation laying ceremony to flag off construction of the permanent office complex of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC). Hepointedoutthattheprovision of neededinfrastructure wouldguaranteeandenhance productivity of the legislature in service delivery.

He said: “The leadership and membership of the National Assembly, are totally committed to ensuring that this legislative arm of government is given the kind of support that it deserves for us to have a legislature that will be effectiveandefficientindeliveringitsserviceandmandate. “Let me add here, that the National Assembly Service Commission is that institution of the legislature that ensures that the Oghi quality of staff are recruited, that ensurestrainingandretraining andappointmentof topmanagement intothe NationalAssembly management.”

Like this: Like Loading...