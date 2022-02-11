NASS legislative aides drag CNA to DSS, EFCC, ICPC over N25bn emoluments

Legislative aides serving at the National Assembly have dragged the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Mr Ojo Amos Olatunde, to the Department of State Services (DSS), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission (ICPC), for allegedly mismanaging N25 billion meant for their emoluments.

The N25 billion allegedly mismanaged was supposed to be used for payment of salary arrears and minimum wage for about 2,500 legislative aides serving the 469 federal lawmakers. The aggrieved aides have already petitioned the Director- General of the DSS, Mr Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to invite the CNA for interrogation just as they are also planning to storm the offices of the EFCC and the ICPC on Monday, next week.

In a statement of action issued yesterday by the coordinator of the legislative aides, Zebis Prince, and made available to journalists, the CNA was accused of owing the legislative aides 21 months new minimum wage arrears, 2019 salary arrears, DTA and other sundry allowances totalling about N25 billion, which they alleged, had been appropriated for.

The statement co-signed by another legislative aide, Tony Omali, is enclosed with a letter written to DSS dated February 7, 2022. The letter entitled, “Continued Refusal of The CNA/Management to Fulfill The Terms of Our Understanding on The Issue of Salary Arrears And Minimum Wages,” reads: “For the umpteenth time, we write to you once again to intimate you on our frustration with regards to the protracted issue of our salary arrears and non-payment of our minimum wages.

“Despite your kind intervention and, in spite of these sums being captured in the 2021 supplementary budget that was passed and signed into law by the President on July 22, 2021, the Arc Amos Ojo-led management have continued in its impunity of breaching all known financial regulations by deploying legislative aides’ funds to other uses. “The CNA had by its own admission stated that N25 billion was released under the service-wide votes but, instead of paying legislative aides their salary arrears and minimum wage arrears, the CNA continues to flout the appropriation law and the House resolution passed on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, wherein the House mandated the management to pay these outstanding liability since the monies have been approved and appropriated for.

“On the issue of the minimum wages, the story is the same. Recall that in December, 2021, our sister union, PASAN members, were paid 15 months of a possible 24 months’ minimum wage arrears. Strangely, the same management paid legislative aides just four months of same possible 24 months’ minimum wage (11 months less than what was paid PASAN members). To make matters worse, out of the six-seven months’ salary arrears owed legislative aides, the CNA instructed Accounts to pay just one month to eligible aides, and all these were done without consultation or explanation.

“There was never a meeting or discussion between management and representatives of legislative aides where staggered payment of these entitlements were discussed or resolved. “We are appalled at the discretionary manner in which the CNA runs the affairs of the National Assembly. The CNA runs the National Assembly in a Machiavellian, despotic and irrational manner like 16th century fief lords, subjecting a public institution to his whims and caprices. “As can be deduced from the foregoing, it is clear that the issues of non-payment of legislative aides’ salary arrears and minimum wage that have been appropriated and released twice is not for lack of fund, but deliberate attempt at misappropriation and scant regard for constituted authority.” “The minimum wage is a law. The budget is a law. The CNA has serially breached these laws by refusing to release these funds to hapless aides for over two years now.”

