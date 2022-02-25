News

NASS legislative aides mull protest over alleged diversion of N25bn

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comments Off on NASS legislative aides mull protest over alleged diversion of N25bn

The National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (NASSLAF) yesterday accused the National Assembly authorities of diverting the N25 billion meant to pay the arrears of their minimum wage for 21 months. NASLAF, which is the umbrella union of aides to legislators, made the accusation a world press conference in Abuja. The aggrieved legislative aides, therefore, threatened to lead its 4,000 members on a peaceful protest on Wednesday to demand payment of all their outstanding emoluments. The Chairman, Salisu Zuru, accused the management of the apex legislative institution of diverting N25 billion meant for the payment of his members’ salary arrears. He said: “In the 2019 Appropriation Act, the sum of N128 billion was appropriated for salaries and overhead for legislators, National Assembly bureaucracy and legislative aides.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: FCT Minister tests positive for COVID-19 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Caleb Onwe, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello on Friday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Bello, who announced this through his official Facebook page, said he had made frantic efforts to escape the scourge of the pandemic since it started, but was not able to. He, however, said he has […]
News

Osinbajo: Time to concentrate on human capital devt, not natural resources

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said Nigeria needs to focus on developing knowledge based economy where human capital is developed to a productive asset that can be exported. Addressing the sixth Kaduna Investment Summit in Kaduna yesterday, the Vice-President lamented that Nigeria had yet to take full advantage of its young population. He said: “Digital data, […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: We’ve arrested 686 suspected kidnappers, bandits in 2 months – IGP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has said that in the last two months, a total of 686 suspected kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements, were arrested in ongoing operations across the country.   During the period under review also, at least 231 assorted firearms, with accompanying 6,616 ammunition, were recovered by […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica