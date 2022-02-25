NASS legislative aides mull protest over alleged diversion of N25bn

The National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (NASSLAF) yesterday accused the National Assembly authorities of diverting the N25 billion meant to pay the arrears of their minimum wage for 21 months. NASLAF, which is the umbrella union of aides to legislators, made the accusation a world press conference in Abuja. The aggrieved legislative aides, therefore, threatened to lead its 4,000 members on a peaceful protest on Wednesday to demand payment of all their outstanding emoluments. The Chairman, Salisu Zuru, accused the management of the apex legislative institution of diverting N25 billion meant for the payment of his members’ salary arrears. He said: “In the 2019 Appropriation Act, the sum of N128 billion was appropriated for salaries and overhead for legislators, National Assembly bureaucracy and legislative aides.”
Related Articles
JUST IN: FCT Minister tests positive for COVID-19
Caleb Onwe, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello on Friday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Bello, who announced this through his official Facebook page, said he had made frantic efforts to escape the scourge of the pandemic since it started, but was not able to. He, however, said he has […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Osinbajo: Time to concentrate on human capital devt, not natural resources
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said Nigeria needs to focus on developing knowledge based economy where human capital is developed to a productive asset that can be exported. Addressing the sixth Kaduna Investment Summit in Kaduna yesterday, the Vice-President lamented that Nigeria had yet to take full advantage of its young population. He said: “Digital data, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: We’ve arrested 686 suspected kidnappers, bandits in 2 months – IGP
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has said that in the last two months, a total of 686 suspected kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements, were arrested in ongoing operations across the country. During the period under review also, at least 231 assorted firearms, with accompanying 6,616 ammunition, were recovered by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)