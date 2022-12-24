NASS lends support to raising carbonated drinks’ pro-health tax

The National Action on Sugar Reduction Coalition, in continuation of its efforts to advocate an increase in the current tax on sugary beverages, recently took its appeal to the National Assembly. The team visited the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Healthcare Services, Yusuf Tanko Sununu and Samuel Adejare recently in Abuja. During the visits, the lawmakers expressed their support for the imposition of tax on carbonated drinks.

Sununu advised the coalition to urge policymakers in the Finance Committee to channel tax funds to the National Health Insurance Authority. The coalition said that the tax on carbonated drinks could not lead to a significant reduction in their consumption or make an appreciable health impact on type2 diabetes and heart disease, which they said are caused by the consumption of sugary beverages. Representatives of the coalition, Omei Bongos-Ikwue and Shirley Ewang, commended the lawmakers for supporting health policies in the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...