News

NASS members shun Kano LG polls

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO Comment(0)

Members of the National Assembly from Kano State, including Senator Barau Jibril, representing Kano North senatorial district, House of Representatives member, Hon. Shaaban Sharada and others were conspicuously absent during Saturday’s concluded local government election in Kano State.

 

Reports had it that both Senator Jibrin and House of Representatives members, Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada of Kano municipal constituency and Abdulkadir Jobe, representing Dawakin Tofa/Tofa, shunned the election over alleged misunderstanding with Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, who was said to be against their reelection bids.

 

It will be recalled that the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, KANSIEC had organised the local government election across the 44 local councils in the state on Saturday, January 16.

 

However, Barau and other National Assembly members were conspicuously absent throughout the day in what appeared to be a protest against the selection  of those contesting in their local government areas. Reports indicated that the senator was in Abuja during the election, a situation that casted doubts in the minds of people on whether he was in good terms with the governor, or not.

 

Barau, who hails from the same local government with Ganduje, appeared to be recently distancing himself from the governor and the state on realising that the governor might after all not going to be supporting his gubernatorial ambition in 2023. One of the close associates of the senator, who did not want his name in print, said he was in Abuja while the election was going on in Kano.

 

Asked why Barau failed to show up during the election, which received the attention of Governor Ganduje, the associate said he did not know of any reason. “I can’t tell you the reason why Senator Barau Jibrin Maliya failed to come to Kano. He was supposed to be here to even monitor the election in his local government, Dawakin Tofa.

 

“I didn’t speak with him yesterday, but I thought he would be here with the governor, especially as he is from the same local government with Governor Ganduje,” he said.

 

Meanwhile Sharada and Jobe were not in Kano and had failed to contribute in the just-concluded election in the state. This may not be unconnected with the fact that the two were at loggerheads with Governor Ganduje.

 

Recently, a video clip went viral on social media, purportedly showing Sharada lambasting the Ganduje administration, accusing the government of selling public properties.

 

Also Jobe, who is representing Tofa/Dawakin Tofa Federal Constituency, was said not to be in good terms with Governor Ganduje, who hails from the same constituency with him.

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Abduction: CAN seeks closure of Northern boarding schools

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…says govt learnt nothing from previous kidnappings Christian umbrella body, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on the Federal Government to, without delay, suspend all boarding facilities in both public and private schools in the North. Condemning the recent abduction of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, CAN lambasted […]
News

Police deploy 1,250 men to boost community policing in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Police yesterday deployed 1,250 special constabulary police towards boosting community policing in the Lagos State command. Speaking during the passing- out ceremony in Ikeja, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu urged the officers to operate within the guidelines that had been given to them. Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo […]
News

Monarch’s murder sparks violence in Enugu community

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Pandemonium broke out at the weekend following invasion of Oruku community in Nkanu East local government area of Enugu State by armed men, who allegedly shot and killed Igwe Emmanuel Chidiebere Mba. The armed men reportedly claimed to be policemen from Force Headquarters, Abuja.   According to eye witness’ accounts, the ‘policemen’ led by one […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica