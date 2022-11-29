NASS mgt’ll prioritise staff welfare- Acting CNA

The Acting Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Sani Tambawal, yesterday, assured Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), National Assembly Chapter, that his administration would be committed to their welfare.

Tambuwal made the commitment at the opening ceremony of PASAN Week, 2022 at the National Assembly Complex, while declaring the Week open.

He said: “I wish to reiterate that as an ardent advocate of staff welfare, I am assuring you of my commitment and adequate attention to the welfare of the National Assembly staff by the will and grace of God the Almighty.”

He also assured the staff that he would operate an open-door policy, expressing optimism that PASAN would reciprocate by showing a high sense of responsibility in tabling issues concerning staff to management for attention.

He added: “I promise to ensure that no PASAN member is unnecessarily discriminated against or made to suffer injustice in our quest to make working in the National Assembly the best in Nigeria.

