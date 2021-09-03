News Top Stories

NASS Midterm Report: Obanikoro, Akiolu's sons, 8 others failed to present bills

…in 2 years as Lagos contigent sponsored 96

Ten out of Lagos State’s 24-member lawmakers in the 9th House of Representatives have failed to sponsor any bill in their two years stay at the National Assembly. According to a report from the Order Paper, the Lagos contingent in the National Assembly, which includes the three senators from the state, have sponsored 96 bills at midterm. Among members of the House of Representatives from Lagos that have not sponsored any bill at the half way stage of the tenure of the assembly, are Babajide Obanikoro, son of former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro; Kayode Akiolu, son of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu; and Hon. Dawodu Ayinla (Oshodi/ Isolo I). Others are: Ganiyu Johnson (Oshodi/Isolo II); Tajudeen Obasa (Ojo); Alli Taofeek (Mushin I) and Bolaji Ayinla (Mushin II). The remaining lawmakers are Owolabi James (Ifako Ijaiye); Olusegun Balogun (Ibeju Lekki) and Olatunji Shoyinka (Surulere II). However, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila (Surulere I) tops the list of lawmakers from the state with the highest number of bills – he has sponsored 19, so far.

Also, Hons. Benson Babajimi (Ikorodu), Jimoh Olajide (Lagos Mainland) and Raji Olawale (Epe) have 13, 10 and 8 bills, respectively, to their names over the last 24 months. The lawmakers on four bills at midterm include Adewale Egberongbe (Apapa), Aliu Kuye (Shomolu), while the trio of James Faleke (Ikeja), Olufemi Adebanjo (Alimoso), and Enitan Badru (Lagos Island I) have sponsored three bills each.

Also, Oluwarotimi Agunsoye (Kosofe), Babatunde Adejare (Agege) and Emmanuel Oghene (Amuwo Odofin), all have two bills each. Aside, Speaker Gbajabiamila, who has had some of his bills passed, most of the bills are still at different legislative stages, awaiting either second reading or committee report. In the red chamber, Senator Solomon Adeola (Lagos West) leads the pack with 11 sponsored bills, two of which have been passed by the Senate.

On her part, Senator Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central) also has five bills to her credit. While two of the bills have been passed by the Senate, three of the sponsored bills have been read for the first time. Despite being new in the National Assembly, Senator Mukhail Abiru (Lagos East) has also sponsored five bills. The Order Paper said the data was obtained from records of the National Assembly.

