NASS Minority Caucus to Nigerians: Disregard FG on Twitter ban

The National Assembly Minority Caucus has urged Nigerians to totally disregard the Federal Government’s recent ban on the use of Twitter in the country, describing the action of the government as draconian and unacceptable. Consequently, the Senate and the House of Representatives Minority Caucus, which said it had met over the ban on Twitter by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, urged Nigerians to go ahead and use the banned social media platform.

The Caucus declared its positions in a statement jointly signed yesterday by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Minority Leader of the Senate and Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives. The Caucus also dismissed threats by the government to arrest and prosecute Nigerians using Twitter, saying that Nigerians would not be contravening any law of the land or any international statute.

The Caucus cited the provisions of Articles 19 and 20 of the United Nations Charter on Fundamental Human Rights, which Nigeria is a signatory to, as well as provisions of Sections 39 and 36 (12) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), noting that by these provisions no one would be violating any law for using Twitter in Nigeria.

