NASS, NULGE, others for Order Paper Webinar on LG autonomy

A cream of high profile speakers led by Senator Sadiq Umar, Chairman, Senate Committee on Rules and Business, and Ambali Olatunji Akeem, National President, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) will headline discussions at the second OPEN Constitution Series on Local Government and Constitution Review. A statement by Executive Director of OrderPaper Ni-geria, Oke Epia, said other speakers are the National Legal Adviser of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Mr. Okoroafor Okechukwu; and Dr. Adebola Bakare, Lecturer at the Department of Political Science, University of Ilorin. The OrderPaper Parliamentary Engagement Nigeria (OPEN) Constitution Conversation, billed to hold virtually on July 16, is part of efforts to further sensitise the public to critical issues on the ongoing constitution review exercise.
S/East leaders: We’ll vote for any party that gives us presidential ticket
A meeting of South East political leaders, cutting across different political parties held yesterday at the country home of Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, in Igbere, Bende council area of Abia State. It rose with a resolution that Ndigbo across the country would vote any party that zones its presidential ticket to the […]
Debt cancellation: IPU president backs Gbajabiamila
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has received the support of the President of the Inter- Parliamentary Union (IPU) on the drive for debt cancellation for African countries as advocated for by the new body, the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSAP). Gbajabiamila, who has been at […]
Kusa at 70: Buhari extols veteran journalist’s contributions to alternative medicin
President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled John Olufemi Kusa for the contributions the veteran journalist has made to the development of traditional medicine in the country. According to a statement his spokesperson Femi Adesina made available to newsmen yesterday, Buhari rejoiced with Kusa on his 70th birthday today congratulating the foremost editor and writer for […]
