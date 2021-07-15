NASS, NULGE, others for Order Paper Webinar on LG autonomy

A cream of high profile speakers led by Senator Sadiq Umar, Chairman, Senate Committee on Rules and Business, and Ambali Olatunji Akeem, National President, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) will headline discussions at the second OPEN Constitution Series on Local Government and Constitution Review. A statement by Executive Director of OrderPaper Ni-geria, Oke Epia, said other speakers are the National Legal Adviser of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Mr. Okoroafor Okechukwu; and Dr. Adebola Bakare, Lecturer at the Department of Political Science, University of Ilorin. The OrderPaper Parliamentary Engagement Nigeria (OPEN) Constitution Conversation, billed to hold virtually on July 16, is part of efforts to further sensitise the public to critical issues on the ongoing constitution review exercise.

Like this: Like Loading...