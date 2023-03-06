News

NASS Poll: People voted on party basis –Group

An investigation by OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative has revealed that majority of the electorate voted based on party lines in the just concluded National Assembly elections. Executive director of the initiative, Oke Epia, said the research was the key outcome of the Elections Observation and Monitoring (EoM) for the 2023 General Elections by OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative. OrderPaper is Nigeria’s premier and pre-eminent parliament-focused organisation, which deploys dedicated media reportage of the National Assembly, legislative advocacy as well exclusive legislative accountability measures towards promoting legislative strengthening and deepening of democracy in the country.

