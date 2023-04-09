NASS President: Group drums support for Barau

A group, Partners for Legislative Agenda for Nigeria has reiterated its support for Senator Barau Jibrin, to emerge as the next president of the 10th National Assembly. In statement issued by the group, after a press conference in Abuja, the group gave reasons why it’s advocating for the emergence of Barau. In the statement, the convener of the group, Charles IBIANG, stated that APC has won the 2023 General Elections, the President- elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is from the South West Nigeria while Vice Presidentelect Kashim Shettima is from the North East. The statement reads: “We have six geo political zones in the country, two already settled while four are left to be settled. “We as a group is here to demand that the position of the Senate President should be zoned to the North West, and in zoning this to the region we demand that the party should consider zoning it to the North West of Kano State. “We all know the Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu is from the North Central. “So, the West should be considered for the slot and the lot should fall on Kano State which delivered the greater part of the vote for the party in the just concluded election. “In Kano, through Senator Barau Jibrin, the party won and retained the only Senatorial seat of Kano North Senatorial District. Many House of Representatives members representing different Constituencies in the Senatorial District and House of Assembly members and subsiquently had the Highest Votes in North West for the Presidential elections.”

