NASS seeks N50bn bailout for aviation industry

…says Nigerian airspace no longer safe for travellers

The National Assembly, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to provide N50 billion bailout as fund for the aviation sector, if it must remain afloat and efficiently serve Nigerians.

Both the Senate and House of Representatives described the N4 billion bailout funds provided by the government for the airlines as inadequate.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Smart Adeyemi, who spoke in Abuja while briefing journalists on the plight of airline operators in the country and the need for the Federal Government to urgently intervene and rescue the situation.

Adeyemi also warned that it had become very dangerous and scary to fly in the nation’s air space as a result of the dilapidated condition of most aircraft operating in the country, and financial difficulties of operators to put them in good conditions.

The lawmaker raised the alarm that it was no longer safe to fly Nigerian airlines, noting that the airline operators in the country were managing and cutting corners just to remain in business. He said that during the public hearing by the Senate Committee on Aviation, the senators had interaction with the operators who disclosed some of their challenges to them and appealed for their intervention.

He said that although the Federal Government had provided a bailout of N4 billion to the operators, there was need for a review of the bailout to keep the airliners in business and ensure safety of air travellers. Adeyemi said: “With further and more critical intervention with airline operators in Nigeria, we gathered that approximately N50 billion will be required to meet the requirements of airline operators.

This increase in bailout funds is imperative if we are to keep our economy running, guaranty job security and mitigate retrenchment. “A critical look at the aviation industry in Africa; Senegal, for instance, released $74 million as bailout funds for their airline operators.

“Rwanda also released $150 million for its airline operators. Taking the scope out of Africa, America released the sum of $58 billion as bailout funds for its airline operators.

“If comparative analysis is anything to go by, it is clear that the N4 billion announced by the Federal Government as bailout funds for airline operators will not be sufficient to sustain three of the needs of the 15 scheduled flight operators, save the non-scheduled operators.”

Adeyemi said that investigation carried out by the committee revealed that airline operators were already discouraged and had resorted to cutting corners in carrying out maintenance requirements on their aircrafts. Warning on the danger of neglecting the request by the Committee for government’s intervention, the lawmaker said: “If this is not immediately checked, the effect is best not imagined.

“Let us note that no amount of money is worth the life of even one Nigerian and it is on this note that we call the immediate and urgent attention of the Federal Government on the need for the increase on bailout funds for airline operators.

“I want to put it on record that there is danger in flying in Nigeria today. There are instances of some planes skidding off the runway.

“We must support the airline operators pending when we have our own national carrier. But if we want to continue with the operators like most nations are doing today, we cannot afford to leave them on their own, because they will want to be in business and struggle to make profit, and by extension, they will be cutting corners.”

Also, Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim (PDP, Enugu), at a press briefing in Abuja, urged the presidency to increase the N4 billion bailout funds to N50 billion.

He said: “The aviation sector requires huge capital for infrastructural development; the remittances of 25% of their internally generated revenues, (IGRs) should be retained for the next 10 years to help the agencies upgrade their facilities. “The Federal Government’s N4 billion bailout to the airlines and some palliatives to the agencies (not yet released) are too small.

“The airlines need at least N50 billion bailout funds to cushion the Coronavirus effect.” He noted that: “The industry is in dire need of urgent intervention to save it from imminent collapse.

There is no gain saying that aviation is the bedrock of the national economy. It is important to note that aviation industry is regarded as a strategic industry, not only for its potential for economic growth, but also for its crucial role in national development and regional integration.

“The most important contribution aviation makes to national economy is through its impact on the performance of other sectors and as a facilitator of their growth. The industry is the tonic on which many other sectors depend on.”

The committee chairman decried the refusal of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to comply with the presidential executive order on duty and other palliatives initiated by the Federal Government for airline operators.

“As parliament, we are going to look into these demands and more especially to find out why the Customs Service would not respect the president’s executive order on duty exemption and other palliatives meant to lighten the burdens of the airlines,” the lawmaker said.

According to him, the airline operators had listed the challenges facing the industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, expressing fear that if nothing is done urgently, the airlines may shut down in the country.

He listed some of the challenges crippling their operations as “Non-implementation of the executive order on zero customs duty and zero VAT on importation of commercial aircraft and aircraft spare parts.”

Other impediments include replacement of NCAA’s 5% ticket sales charge (TSC) with a fixed charge similar to FAAN Passenger Service Charge (PSC) and multiplicity of taxes, fees and charges.

