NASS should outlaw defection of elected officials – Ezugwu

Chief Willy Ezugwu is the Secretary General, Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP). In this interview, he speaks on the gale of defections among elected public office holders, southern governors’ ban on open grazing and call for a national dialogue. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What is your take on the gale of defection rocking the polity ahead of the 2023 general election?

How can the voters continue to have confidence in the electoral system and our democracy when people they entrusted to represent them abandon them halfway into their tenure for personal gains? Where is the place of ideology in politics? Is personal interest above the interest of the people we hold power in trust on their behalf ? For Nigeria to develop, her electoral process must be safeguarded and confidence of the people guaranteed to reduce voter apathy during periodic and rescheduled elections.

But, according to the law, there are certain conditions that justify defection of elected political office holders…

At the least, it is immoral for a person duly elected on the platform of a political party to defect to another without first resigning. It is akin to robbing Peter to pay Paul. Nigeria must at this time begin to make conscious effort to promote politics of ideology for the lives of the masses to have a meaning. The National Assembly should, therefore, use the opportunity provided by the current plan to further amend the 1999 Constitution to outlaw the act of defection to any party while in office without first resigning as there is the urgent need to end the now irritating political prostitution in the country. We are all aware that the current trend of defections is about protecting one’s loots and scheming to take vintage position ahead of the forthcoming generation election for mundane gains.

Are you saying that what is fueling the incessant defection of politicians from one to another is corruption?

Today, all that is required is for a corrupt politician to change party to either evade prosecution, end ongoing prosecution or to slow it down for a soft landing verdict. The world is watching and the current trend will further worsen the country’s position on the global corruption perception index but we can get this remedied during the ongoing constitution amendment process.

Do you have confidence in the leadership of the Ninth National Assembly to heed this plea of seizing the opportunity of the constitution amendment to outlaw defection?

The current leadership of the National Assembly, particularly the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives as the worst performing principal officers of the National Assembly in the history of Nigeria. The lawmakers have remained the worst disappointment to the Nigerian electorate. They have remained the worst rubber stamp principal officers ever.

What is your take on the recent declaration by southern governor, which banned open grazing the 17 states of Southern Nigeria as well as their call for a national dialogue?

The Southern Governors’ Forum ban on open grazing is the right way in the right direction but there has to be in place a domesticated legal framework for enforcement rather than a mere mouthed ban, which amounts to political statement. However, their call for a national confab is faulty as the recommendations from past national dialogues are accumulating dusts and should be put to use by the National Assembly as there are no new issues in the country that have not been discussed at earlier national conferences. I agree with Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who spoke recently in Anambra State as a keynote speaker at the 25th Law Week of the Awka branch of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), where he described the Southern governors’ suggestion for another confab as unnecessary. Like the human rights lawyer said, what is wrong with previous confab resolutions and recommendations? Recommendation from the Obasanjo’s national dialogue, the PRONACO people’s confab by late Chief Anthony Enahoro, and the Goodluck Jonathan’s 2014 confab all have recommendations, which addressed our current challenges, among others. If Nigeria had implemented the recommendations of the 2014 confab, there would have been a state police today and we would have had a part-time legislature, among others, that would have nipped in the bud current restiveness and agitations across the country, including the ongoing deafening insecurity.

Who is to be blamed for all these?

Since 2015, the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration has carried on as if all is well with the country and has continued to avoid burning issues of national interests, sacrificing the future of our youths on the altar of party loyalty. Why have Nigerian political elites continued to postpone the doomsday? The gloomy future we failed to work against is now our current reality and insecurity has reached the highest level under the current APC federal government. The earlier we wake up and confront our fears, the better to for us all.

