NASS to pass 2023 budget in December –Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has disclosed that the National Assembly would pass the 2023 Appropriation Bill of N20.5 trillion before the end of December this year. Lawan made the disclosure at a reception organised in his honour as a recipient of the National Honour Award of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

This was as the senators eulogised him for what they described as his impressive legislative performance since his membership of the National Assembly in 1999. President Muhammadu Buhari had last Friday presented the 2023 budget of N20.5 trillion, tagged “Budget of Fiscal Sustainability and Transition,” before a joint-session of the National Assembly. Lawan said: “Tomorrow, we will start the debate on the 2023 Appropriation Bill. Like we did before for the three previous sessions, we are going to pass it before the end of December. “We are purposeful and we are focused. It’s not for nothing that the Presidency decided to give us 12 honours.”

Senator George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers), while showering praises on Lawan, said: “If there is anything higher than this you still merit it. Since 1999, you have worked tirelessly. You are one of my mentors who is committed to service and loyalty. The honour fits you.”

 

