NASS to pass 2023 Budget Thur – Lawan, Gbajabiamila

Chukwu David and Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan Tuesday, disclosed that the two Chambers of the National Assembly were making serious efforts to ensure passage of the 2023 Appropriation bill on Thursday.

Lawan made the disclosure shortly before the apex legislative Chamber adjourned plenary at the close of legislative activities.

He also assured that the Senate would harmonise provisions of the fiscal document with the House of Representatives before passage.

According to Lawan, the quest for the passage of the 2023 budget is to make sure that the budget circle commences on the first of January like previous budgets since the beginning of the 9th Senate.

President Muhammadu Buhari had presented the 2023 budget proposal of N20.513 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly on October 7, 2022, for consideration and approval.

The Senate President’s position was backed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila who also said that the lawmakers would pass the 2023 Appropriation Bill into law tomorrow (Thursday).

Gbajabiamila made this disclosure while interacting with newsmen after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Tuesday.

Responding to questions after the meeting, the Speaker also disclosed that he discussed the issue of the newly introduced cashless policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) just as he congratulated him on his 80th birthday

Asked what Nigerians should look out for from the lawmakers ahead of the general elections, Gbajabiamila said: “We’re going to be rounding up our session. And of course, you know, when we resume in January, it’s going to be just barely five weeks before elections. So we’re probably going to have very little time to sit with, maybe, about a week to 10 days before we all go for campaigns and elections.”

 

