News

NASS to pass 2023 budget tomorrow

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, disclosed that the two Chambers of the National Assembly were making serious efforts to ensure passage of the 2023 Appropriation bill tomorrow. Lawan made the disclosure shortly before the apex legislative Chamber adjourned plenary at the close of legislative activities.

He also assured that the Senate would harmonise provisions of the fiscal document with House of Representatives before passage tomorrow. According to Lawan, the quest for the passage of the 2023 budget is to make sure that the budget circle commences on the first of January like previous budgets since the beginning of the 9th Senate. President Muhammadu Buhari had presented the 2023 budget proposal of N20.513 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly on October 7, 2022, for consideration and approval.

Following the reluctant tendencies of some heads of the MDAs towards the exercise, the Senate threatened to give zero allocation to any agency that failed to appear before its Committees to defend its budget. The President of the Senate also stressed that the money bill must be passed latest tomorrow, to allow lawmakers go to their constituencies for Christmas and New Year celebrations Meanwhile, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the lawmakers would pass the 2023 Appropriation Bill into law tomorrow (Thursday). Gbajabiamila made this disclosurewhileinteracting withnewsmenafter aclosed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday. Responding to questions after the meeting, the Speaker also disclosed that he discussed the issue of the newly introduced cashless policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) just as he congratulated him on his 80th birthday

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Death sentence, others: Mothers applaud Lalong

Posted on Author Our Reporter

The Forum of Plateau Mothers (FOPLAM), has applauded Governor, Simon Lalong, over the courage to sign into law some bills passed by the House of Assembly, to address acts of criminality in the state.   Among the bills assented to, which appealed to the mothers, were anti-kidnapping, anti-land grabbing and anti-cultism.   In the face […]
News

Fayemi elected President of Forum of Governors Règions/States of Africa

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

…As body meets in Saïdia, Morocco Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has been elected President of the Forum of Governors of Regions/ States of Africa at the body’s election held in Saidia, Morocco, on Friday. Mr Oumarou Ousmanou, Governor Of Northern Region of Cameroon was elected Vice […]
News

Kaduna to seek NITT’s support to build light rail system

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that his administration is considering building a light rail system that would transverse the metropolis of the state capital, adding that the government would work with the National Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) on the feasibility studies for the project. El-Rufai also disclosed that NITT would work with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica