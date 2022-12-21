NASS to pass 2023 budget tomorrow

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, disclosed that the two Chambers of the National Assembly were making serious efforts to ensure passage of the 2023 Appropriation bill tomorrow. Lawan made the disclosure shortly before the apex legislative Chamber adjourned plenary at the close of legislative activities.

He also assured that the Senate would harmonise provisions of the fiscal document with House of Representatives before passage tomorrow. According to Lawan, the quest for the passage of the 2023 budget is to make sure that the budget circle commences on the first of January like previous budgets since the beginning of the 9th Senate. President Muhammadu Buhari had presented the 2023 budget proposal of N20.513 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly on October 7, 2022, for consideration and approval.

Following the reluctant tendencies of some heads of the MDAs towards the exercise, the Senate threatened to give zero allocation to any agency that failed to appear before its Committees to defend its budget. The President of the Senate also stressed that the money bill must be passed latest tomorrow, to allow lawmakers go to their constituencies for Christmas and New Year celebrations Meanwhile, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the lawmakers would pass the 2023 Appropriation Bill into law tomorrow (Thursday). Gbajabiamila made this disclosurewhileinteracting withnewsmenafter aclosed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday. Responding to questions after the meeting, the Speaker also disclosed that he discussed the issue of the newly introduced cashless policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) just as he congratulated him on his 80th birthday

