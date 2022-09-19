News Top Stories

NASS to tackle N11.03trn 2023 budget deficit via legislation –Senate

Posted on Author Chukwu David, ABUJA Comment(0)

Worried by the huge budget deficit of N11.03 trillion proposed for the N19.76 trillion 2023 budget by the executive arm, theNationalAssembly has decided to address the matter by making amendmentstorelevantprovisions of the 2022 Finance Act.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Services, Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), who disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abuja over the weekend, said that the proposed NASS to tackle N11.03trn 2023 budget deficit via legislation –Senate amendments to the Finance Act by the National Assembly, would make the revenuegenerating agencies to triple theirearningstowardsreducing the size of the deficit.

“You can also see that we have passed the Finance Bill in the ninth Senate, and that has given a boost to our revenue generation. The budget of this country has been in deficit, and the only thing we coulddoistoamendsomany things in the Finance Act to enable us generate revenues from other sources apart from oil.

So, it is an achievement and a lot of people do not know and I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the press to have an in-depth study of all these things and compare the ninth Assembly with other Assemblies that we have had and know which Assembly has done well,” he said.

While briefing newsmen at the frontage of the temporary Senate Chamber currently being constructed for the lawmakers, as renovation work is going on at the main chamber, Musa also insinuated that Senate’s resumption tomorrow as earlier proposed, would depend on the ability of the contractors toproperlyputthetemporary chamber in order.

“By now, the temporary chambers should have been ready, knowing thatweareresuming. Initially, we are supposed to resume on the 20th of this month, but there are some little things that need to be done before then. But I can assure the generalpublicthatthisworkwill be completed in the shortest time, andyou knowweare going to resume to receive Mr President when he will come to present the 2023 budget.”

He commended the ninth Senate for giving approval for a holistic renovation of the National Assembly Complex to be done, observing that the gigantic edifice had notundergonerehabilitation since its construction several decades ago.

“You will recall that the  ninth Senate has done very well in resolving to give approval for the renovation of the National Assembly Complex, becauseithasneverbeen rehabilitated since it was constructed several decades ago. We are now refurbishing it to bring it to the standard of any other parliament you can see around the world.”

He added: “I usually read from newspapers about our roof leaking, and they say that the National Assembly leadership has not done anything about it. This is not true because it is being managed by the FCT and not the National Assembly, because it is the property of the FCT.

Now, we have taken it as our responsibility to ensure that it is renovated and brought to standard. “You can see that the budget cycle has changed and that is why the President of the Senate is worried and insisting that this temporary chamber should be ready this week for us to resume and receivethebudget, deliberateon the budget and ensure that all the MDAs attend; and by December we pass the budget for 2023.”

 

TheSenatehadthroughits Committee on Finance, during the interface with the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, kicked against the proposedN11.03trilliondeficit in the proposed N19.76 trillion 2023 Budget.

 

Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), who chairs the committee, told heads of revenue-generating agencies at different times, to think out of the box in making more revenues for the country in the coming fiscal year, for the purposes of reducing prosed deficit size and loan collections forbudget financing.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bandits ready to lay down arms for education – Gumi

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

*Establishes school in Kaduna grazing reserve Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi has established a school for herdsmen in one of the grazing reserves in the state. The cleric, who has been in the vanguard of granting amnesty to bandits, stated that the provision of infrastructures like schools to herdsmen in their remote locations […]
News

ICLED Business School offers free webinar courses

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As part of its contributions to developing society in this era of COVID – 19, ICLED Business School (IBS) has unfolded a free online training sessions for teachers, head of schools and others to equip them with the necessary skills and tools needed to operate successfully in the post-COVID-19 era. According to Prof. Olajumoke Familoni, […]
News

COVID-19: Okpara varsity to supports Ezeibe

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State, has promised to support the Head of Department, Veterinary Medicine, Prof. Maduike Ezeibe following the recognition of his breakthrough in addressing HIV/AIDS and COVID-19. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Maduebibisi Iwe, made the promise at a press conference to mark his one-year anniversary. Iwe said the school […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica