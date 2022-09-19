Worried by the huge budget deficit of N11.03 trillion proposed for the N19.76 trillion 2023 budget by the executive arm, theNationalAssembly has decided to address the matter by making amendmentstorelevantprovisions of the 2022 Finance Act.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Services, Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), who disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abuja over the weekend, said that the proposed NASS to tackle N11.03trn 2023 budget deficit via legislation –Senate amendments to the Finance Act by the National Assembly, would make the revenuegenerating agencies to triple theirearningstowardsreducing the size of the deficit.

“You can also see that we have passed the Finance Bill in the ninth Senate, and that has given a boost to our revenue generation. The budget of this country has been in deficit, and the only thing we coulddoistoamendsomany things in the Finance Act to enable us generate revenues from other sources apart from oil.

So, it is an achievement and a lot of people do not know and I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the press to have an in-depth study of all these things and compare the ninth Assembly with other Assemblies that we have had and know which Assembly has done well,” he said.

While briefing newsmen at the frontage of the temporary Senate Chamber currently being constructed for the lawmakers, as renovation work is going on at the main chamber, Musa also insinuated that Senate’s resumption tomorrow as earlier proposed, would depend on the ability of the contractors toproperlyputthetemporary chamber in order.

“By now, the temporary chambers should have been ready, knowing thatweareresuming. Initially, we are supposed to resume on the 20th of this month, but there are some little things that need to be done before then. But I can assure the generalpublicthatthisworkwill be completed in the shortest time, andyou knowweare going to resume to receive Mr President when he will come to present the 2023 budget.”

He commended the ninth Senate for giving approval for a holistic renovation of the National Assembly Complex to be done, observing that the gigantic edifice had notundergonerehabilitation since its construction several decades ago.

“You will recall that the ninth Senate has done very well in resolving to give approval for the renovation of the National Assembly Complex, becauseithasneverbeen rehabilitated since it was constructed several decades ago. We are now refurbishing it to bring it to the standard of any other parliament you can see around the world.”

He added: “I usually read from newspapers about our roof leaking, and they say that the National Assembly leadership has not done anything about it. This is not true because it is being managed by the FCT and not the National Assembly, because it is the property of the FCT.

Now, we have taken it as our responsibility to ensure that it is renovated and brought to standard. “You can see that the budget cycle has changed and that is why the President of the Senate is worried and insisting that this temporary chamber should be ready this week for us to resume and receivethebudget, deliberateon the budget and ensure that all the MDAs attend; and by December we pass the budget for 2023.”

TheSenatehadthroughits Committee on Finance, during the interface with the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, kicked against the proposedN11.03trilliondeficit in the proposed N19.76 trillion 2023 Budget.

Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), who chairs the committee, told heads of revenue-generating agencies at different times, to think out of the box in making more revenues for the country in the coming fiscal year, for the purposes of reducing prosed deficit size and loan collections forbudget financing.

