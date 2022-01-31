News

NASS transmits reworked amended Electoral Act to Buhari for assent

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

The reworked amended Electoral Act has been transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent.

This was revealed in a short statement made available to newsmen Monday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Babajide Omoworare.

The statement read: “The Clerk to the National Assembly Mr. Olatunde Amos Ojo has transmitted the authenticated copies of the Electoral Bill 2022 to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari GCFR on 31st January 2022.

“This was done in accordance with the provisions of Section 58 (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2 LFN 2004.

“Mr. President had withheld assent to the Electoral Bill 2021 transmitted to him on 19th November 2021. The Electoral Bill was thereafter reworked by the National Assembly and both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed same on 25th January 2022.”

It would be recalled that the initial amended Electoral Law was rejected by the President because of the mandated direct primary clause for all political parties.

The new amendment submitted Monday for Presidential assent has accommodated both indirect primaries and consensus arrangements.

 

