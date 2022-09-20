NASS transmits Start-up Bill to Buhari for assent

The National Assembly has transmitted the Start-up Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent, having passed through all required legislative processes. This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Babajide Omoworare. It would be recalled that the Bill was forwarded to the National Assembly pursuant to Sections 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution for consideration by the President in a letter dated February 21, 2022. The Start-up Bill, 2021 will provide for the creation and development of an enabling environment for technology-enabled start-ups in Nigeria. It aims to position Nigeria’s ecosystem as the leading technology centre in Africa, having excellent innovators with cutting-edge skills and exportable capacity.

