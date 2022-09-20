NASS transmits Start-up Bill to Buhari for assent

The National Assembly has transmitted the Start-up Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent, having passed through all required legislative processes. This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Babajide Omoworare. It would be recalled that the Bill was forwarded to the National Assembly pursuant to Sections 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution for consideration by the President in a letter dated February 21, 2022. The Start-up Bill, 2021 will provide for the creation and development of an enabling environment for technology-enabled start-ups in Nigeria. It aims to position Nigeria’s ecosystem as the leading technology centre in Africa, having excellent innovators with cutting-edge skills and exportable capacity.
Related Articles
Wike: 1999 Constitution clear on VAT collection
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the law guiding the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) by federating states is clearly spelt out in the 1999 Constitution as amended, and not an issue that should be politicised or looked at from the prism of religion or ethnicity. The governor also […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG delegation to visit Ghana over Nigerian/Ghanaian traders’ conflict
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that a ministerial delegation be sent to Ghana to resolve the lingering conflict between Nigerian traders and Ghanaian authorities. The delegation will be led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, according to a statement issued yesterday by the Special Assistant to the minister on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
3-storey school building collapses in Lagos
There was anxiety at Ile- Epo area of Iyana Ejibo as a three-storey building belonging to Excel College, Ejigbo, collapsed. For nearly an hour residents and neighbours made frantic search through the rubbles of the ill-fated building located at 15, Ansar-ud-Deen, Ile Epo Bus Stop, Iyana Ejigbo to ascertain if no one was trapped in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)