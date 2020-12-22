NASS won’t allow further extension of 2020 Budget –Lawan

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, asserted that the National Assembly would not give approval to another request from the Executive arm for further extension of implementation of the capital component of the 2020 budget.

Lawan made the assertion while making his remarks after the apex legislative chamber passed N13.58 trillion as the total national budget figure for the 2021 fiscal year.

He advised that the National Assembly’s approval for extension of implementation of the capital component of the 2020 budget last week should be fully utilized by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government without failure.

He also noted that the extension of capital implementation of the 2020 budget till 31st March, 2021 alongside the implementation of the 2021 budget starting in January 2021, would guarantee sufficient injection of funds into Nigeria’s economy.

“For Nigerians, this budget that has been passed in the National Assembly today is to ensure that the economy is supported fully through public expenditure, because the economy of our country depends largely on public expenditure.

“The budget extension period for implementation of the 2020 budget, which we did last year, is to ensure that the funds that are available for 2020 are not lost. “So, there will be two budgets running; funds from 1st January, 2021, up to 31st March, 2021; and then the implementation of the 2021 budget itself to start from January.

That is absolute fight against the recession we are suffering from. “With a projected 3 per cent growth in our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the 2021 budget, we believe that the recession which Nigeria is in will be over before the end of the first quarter,” the Senate President said.

Lawan further urged the Executive to ensure implementation of the 2020 budget till March 2021 as extended last week by the Legislature, warning that the National Assembly would reject any further extension request on the implementation of capital expenditure contained in the 2020 budget.

“I want to urge the executive arm of government, first to ensure that they implement the 2020 budget that will last up till 31st March, 2021.

There will be no extension after 31st March. Everyone must be on his toes in the MDAs to ensure they implement the budget 2020.

“And for 2021, we have to do everything and anything possible to ensure that we implement the budget like we tried to do in 2020. I believe that the economy of Nigerians will receive the right kind of boost from the implementation of the two budgets,” he said.

