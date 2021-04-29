News

NASS workers protest non-payment of 22-month arrears

Concerned Legislative Aides in the National Assembly Wednesday staged a protest at the lobby of the National Assembly over 22 months of unpaid salary arrears, wages and condition of service.
Two weeks ago, the aides held a similar protest, the second in April but were, however, promised by the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, that the impasse will be resolved.
During the protest, the protesters claimed the intervention by the Speaker failed to ensure payment of their money.
According to the coordinator of the protest, Zendis Prince said the group has been informed that the fund for payment of the arrears.
He added that the Olatunji Ojo-led NASS management team is claiming that they do not know where the money is.
A staff, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “Two weeks ago, we were here to protest the non-payment of our salary arrears. It is so sad and unfortunate that after 2weeks and we were addressed by the Speaker (Mr Gbajabiamila) who admitted that it is inexcusable to owe workers wages for 22 months.
“We have it on good authority that these salary arrears were duly appropriated and released on the first line charge.
“Unfortunately, what the management of the National Assembly is that this money is no more there. What happened to the money that was released for this purpose? It is either this money has been embezzled or misappropriated.”

