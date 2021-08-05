N’Assembly: Anambra lawmakers post 141 bills, Jigawa 22 in 2 years

Female lawmakers from Anambra State in the ninth National Assembly led the pack in terms of sponsorship of bills as the state posted a total of 141 bills in the first two years of the Assembly. Conversely, 14 lawmakers from Jigawa State were able to make do with only 22 bills during the same period under review.

These were some of the highlights of the second batch of NASS Report Card released by OrderPaper Nigeria, focusing on Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Nasarawa, Jigawa and Bauchi states. A statement by the Executive Director of Order- Paper Nigeria, Oke Epia, said the release of the six states was a build-up on the release of the report cards yesterday, with the six states of Abia, Delta, Ekiti, Plateau, Sokoto and Borno.

The midterm report cards series were a continuation of the consistent data-driven periodic analysis of performance of the National Assembly and its members undertaken by OrderPaper Nigeria, which focused on bills sponsorship in the first two years of the senators and members of the House of Representatives. In the batch just released, the three senators from Anambra State sponsored 78 bills, which was the highest from the 36 states of the federation. Senators from Bauchi and Jigawa states sponsored only five bills each.

Eleven members of the House of Representatives from Anambra State sponsored a total of 63 bills in the first half of the 9th National Assembly; while nine members from Ondo State sponsored only 15 bills in the same period. Two of the three senators from Anambra State; Uche Ekwunife and Stella Oduah, who posted the highest number of bills in two years, were women with 58 bills between them. Seven members of the House of Representatives from Jigawa State had no bill in two years while the three senators had five bills between them.

Like this: Like Loading...