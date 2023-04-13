News

N’Assembly Forwards Peace Corps Bill To Buhari For Assent

N’Assembly Forwards Peacehe National Assembly has forwarded the harmonised version of the bill on the Nigerian Peace Corps after passage by both the Senate and the House of Representatives to President Muhammdu Buhari for assent.

According to information gathered by our Correspondent, the transmission of the bill for Presidential assent by the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Sani Magaji Tambuwal, was done on Wednesday through a letter written to that effect.

The source revealed that the letter, which was drafted on the official letterhead of the CNA, was dated 12th April 2023 and directly addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The source hinted further that three copies of the authenticated copies of the bills were forwarded to the President for assent, one of which is expected to be retained by him and the other two, sent back to the National Assembly for further action.

In line with provisions of the 1999 Constitution, President Buhari is expected to assent to the bill on or before 11th May 2023 when 30 days window, given for such important action, must have been utilised.

The Bill, If assented to, the existing Peace Corps of Nigeria which had been operating on the template of volunteerism over the years, will now be a Federal Government owned and funded agency under the new name of Nigeria Peace Corps.

