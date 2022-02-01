N’Assembly gives revenue agencies N3trn target for 2022

The leadership of the National Assembly, yesterday, threatened that the apex legislative Assembly would be rigid in ensuring that the revenue generating agencies raked in more revenues for the funding of the 2022 budget.

It also said the revenue generating agencies of government were capable of generating and remitting N3 trillion annually to the coffers of the federal government if efforts are made to cut down on wasteful spendings.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, made these declarations in an address delivered to declare open an interactive session “on the need to improve internally generated revenue of the Federal Government of Nigeria and Revenue Projections of the Agencies as Contained In the Appropriation Act 2022.”

The meeting was between the Senate Leadership and members of the Committee on Finance and revenue generating agencies of Government.

Lawan explained that the purpose of the meeting was to explore means of increasing government revenues, saying that one of such ways was for the National Assembly to be rigid on increased revenue to cut down on the country’s budget deficit and borrowings, as well as prevent wasteful expenditures by agencies of government.

He assured that the Senate would provide the needed support through legislation to ensure that revenue agencies perform to meet and surpass their targets.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...