N’Assembly initiates 1,440 bills in 13 months

The two chambers of the National Assembly have jointly introduced a total of 1,440 bills after 13 months in office.

The Ninth Assembly was inaugurated on June 11, 2019 and they proceeded on the long recess on July 23, 2020. Facts available to New Telegraph indicate that out of the 1,440 bills, the Senate initiated 414, while the House of Representatives presented a total of 1,026.

Seventy-five of the bills have been successfully passed with some already signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. Out of the 75, 23 are Senate bills, 42 emanated from the House while 10 are executive bills. Twenty senators and 22 Reps had their bills successfully passed.

The senators are led by Senator Uba Sani with two bills and the rest with one each.

They include Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, Senators Abdulfatai Buhari, Ali Ndume, Oluremi Tinubu, Haliru Dauda Jika, Jega Muhammad Umar, James Manager and Mohammed Sani Musa. Others are Senators Abdullahi Aliyu Sabi, Abubakar Yahay, Albert Bassey Akpan, Francis Alimikhena, Ahmed Baba Kaita, Aishatu Dahiru Binani Ahmed and Yahaya Ibrahim Oloriegbe.

The rest are Senators Isa Shuaibu Lau, Uche Ekwunife, Mandiya Bello and Danladi Adlbduallahi Sankera.

In the House, Chief Whip Mohammed Tahir Monguno leads with eight of his bills successfully passed and is closely followed by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila who has six of his bills successfully passed.

The minority whip, Hon. Gideon Gwani has four of his bills passed with Hon. Fulata Abu Hassan having three bills passed. Those who have two bills passed are the deputy minority leader, Toby Okechukwu, Dan Agundi Munir, Johnson Oghuma and Yusuf Gagdi. Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase leads those with one bill passed.

They include Ali Wudil Mohammed, Awaji-Inombek Abiante Dagomie, Peter Abiola Makinde, Amiruddin Tukur, Dau Aliyu Magaji and Uzoma Nkem-Abonta. Others with one bill passed are Mohammed Garba Datti, Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi, Odebunmi Olusegun, Makwe Livinus Makwe and Sylvester Ogbaga.

Meanwhile, on the sponsorship of bills, Senator Stella Oduah (PDP, Anambra North) leads in the Senate with 26 bills, followed by DSP Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta) and Senator Uche Ekwunife (PDP, Anambra), who have 16 bills each to their names. Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP, Anambra South), Senator Istifanus Gyang (PDP, Plateau North) and Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East) have sponsored 11 bills each.

Also, on the topmost bills sponsorship list in the Senate is Senators Bamidele Opeyemi (APC, Ekiti Central) and Senator Gershom Bassey (PDP, Cross River) with 10 bills each while Senator Olamilekan Adeola (APC, Lagos West) and Senator Ekwunife (PDP, Enugu west) have nine bills each.

In the House, Hon. Tajudeen Abass (APC, Kaduna) is leading with 59 bills; followed by Chief Whip Monguno (APC, Borno) with 41 bills while Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta) and Hon. Uzoma Nkem Abonta (PDP, Abia) have 30 bills each to their names.

Also on the topmost bills list are Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos (PDP, Plateau) who is fourth with 27 bills, while the spokesman for the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia) is fifth with 24 bills and Hon. Simon Nwadkwom (PDP, Plateau) is sixth with 22 bills.

The deputy chief whip, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (APC, Abia) is 7th with 19 bills, while Speaker Gbajabiamila is on 8th position with 17 bills.

Chairman of the public accounts committee, Hon. Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun), the minority whip, Hon. Gideon Gwani and Hon. Francis Charles Uduyok (PDP, Akwa Ibom) all have sponsored 15 bills each, while chairman of the committee on justice, Hon. Luke Onofiong has sponsored 14 bills.

