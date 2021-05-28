News

N’Assembly leadership should resign – Archbishop

The current leadership of the National Assembly has been advised to resign their position in the greater interest of Nigeria. The lawmakers were urged to “resign and allow true patriots to lead this important arm of government for the rejuvenation of Nigeria.”

The call came from the Anglican Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. David Onuoha, during his presidential address to the first session of the 10th Synod held at St. John’s Anglican Church, Umunumo, Ehime Mbano Council Area of Imo State. Explaining why the call became necessary, the archbishop said: “It is very disturbing that the two arms of the National Assembly appear totally helpless in fulfilling their constitutional role of law making, appropriation and effective oversight of other arms of government, to ensure checks and balances.

