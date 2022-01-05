N’Assembly members disagree over Adeyemi College of Education

Senator Ayo Akinyelure and a member of the House of Representatives, Mr Abiola Makinde, yesterday disagreed over the upgrade of Adeyemi College of Education (ACE), Ondo, to a university status. Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the bill to upgrade ACE to Adeyemi University of Education. However, supporters of Makinde elected under Action Democratic Congress (ADC), but defected to All Progressives Congress (APC), claimed credit for the upgrade of the institution to university status. They commended Makinde, who represents Ondo East and West federal constituency for the new status of the institution, which is located in his home town, Ondo.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...