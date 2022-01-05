News

N’Assembly members disagree over Adeyemi College of Education

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

Senator Ayo Akinyelure and a member of the House of Representatives, Mr Abiola Makinde, yesterday disagreed over the upgrade of Adeyemi College of Education (ACE), Ondo, to a university status. Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the bill to upgrade ACE to Adeyemi University of Education. However, supporters of Makinde elected under Action Democratic Congress (ADC), but defected to All Progressives Congress (APC), claimed credit for the upgrade of the institution to university status. They commended Makinde, who represents Ondo East and West federal constituency for the new status of the institution, which is located in his home town, Ondo.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Prince Harry: Social media stoking ‘crisis of hate’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Britain’s Prince Harry on Thursday said social media was stoking a “crisis of hate,” and he appealed to companies to rethink their roles in advertising on digital platforms. In an opinion piece for U.S. business magazine Fast Company headlined “Social media is dividing us. Together, we can redesign it,” Harry said that he and […]
News

Biden, Merkel ‘united against Russia aggression’

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US and Germany will stand together against Russian aggression, President Joe Biden said as he welcomed outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel to Washington. Biden said he had voiced concern to Mrs Merkel over a Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline, but they agreed Moscow cannot be allowed to use energy as a weapon, reports the BBC. The […]
News

Another warning shot from Kukah, ‘Darkness is setting in’

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Revd. Matthew Kukah, has further increased the pressure on political leaders in and out of government, warning that darkness was fast approaching. He said that the sun was fast receding on the country and as such there should be a sense of urgency. Kukah likened Nigeria to a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica