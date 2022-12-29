News

N’Assembly passes N21.82trn 2023 budget, raises it by N1.31trn

Posted on Author Philip Nyam and Chukwu David Comment(0)

The National Assembly yesterday passed the 2023 budget totaling N21,827,188,747,391. The passage was consequent upon the consideration of the reports of the Senate and House of Representatives committees on appropriation at the resumed plenary.

The approved budget shows an increase of N1,319,246,566,677 from the proposal sent by President Muhammadu Buhari. Of the approved amount, N967,486,010,536 only is for Statutory Transfers, N6,557,597,611,797 is for Debt Service, N 8,329,370,195,637 is for Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure while the sum of N5,972,734,929,421 is for contribution to the Development Fund for Capital Expenditure for the year ending on the 31st day of December 2023. The House increased statutory transfers from N774,109,468,797 to N967,486,010,536. It also increased recurrent non-debt service from 8,271,882,354,405 to 8,329,370,195,637. Also, the capital was increasedfrom4,934,352,745,705. However, debt service was retained at 6,557,597,611797.

Buhari in October transmitted a proposal of N20.5 trillion for the 2023 fiscal year. The legislature also passed a supplementary budget of N819.5 billion for 2022. The budget is for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (N69,247,175,770); Ministry of Works and Housing (N704,789,762,043); Federal Capital Territory (N30,000,000,000); and Ministry of Water Resources (N15,500,000,000).

The Assembly also approved the extension of the implementation of the 2022 capital budget till March 31, 2023. It also passed the Finance Bill to amend relevant Tax, Excises and Duty Statutes in line with the Macroeconomic Policy Reforms of the Federal Government; to amend and to make further provisions in specific laws in connection with the Public Financial Management of the Federation; and for Related Matters Similarly, both chambers passed a budget of N262,959,510,955 for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). Of this figure, N126,070,912,538 is for Personnel Cost; N96,061,565,065 is for Overhead Cost; while N40,827,033,352 is for Capital Expenditure for the service year ending December 2023. The parliament also adjourned to January 17, 2023, for the resumption of the plenary.

Meanwhile, details of the National Assembly budget as contained in the approved bill indicate that payment of severance/ inauguration of outgoing and incoming 9th and 10th Assembly (Legislators and Legislative aides) will gulp N30,173,520,592 while the National Assembly Office was allocated N30,492,518,529, Senate got N33,267,001,807 and House of Representatives N51,994,511,954. The National Assembly Service Commission was allocated N10,555,809,32, Legislative Aides, N16,520,653,763 just as the public accounts committee of the Senate and House got N118,970,215 and N142,764,258 respectively. While the general services were allocated N11,307,475,470, the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) got N7,411,813,596 and N671,335,001 was allocated to Service Wide Votes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

N1.4bn vehicles for Niger Republic: Buhari’s action lawless, reckless –Senior lawyers

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo, Oladipupo Awojobi, Francis Iwuchukwu and Tunde Oyesina

The Presidency has come under scathing criticism from a cross section of Nigerians over its decision to purchase vehicles worth N1.4b for the use of Government of the Republic of Niger. Those who spoke in separate interviews with Saturday Telegraph on the issue on Friday were unanimous in their belief that the action is condemnable, […]
News

Enugu: Youths protest against commissioner, monarchs over unrest

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Youths from Ahani-Achi in Oji River local government area of Enugu State, yesterday staged a peaceful protest against what they called high handedness and sponsorship of crisis in their community by their royal fathers and government functionaries. The youths accused Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon. Manfred Tony Ezekwe of being among those allegedly fanning […]
News

Osinbajo has track record to become Nigeria’s next president, says Emir of Ilorin

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin The Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, has stated that the track record of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is good enough to make him Nigeria’s next president. Speaking during the visit of the APC presidential […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica