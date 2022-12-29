N’Assembly passes N21.82trn 2023 budget, raises it by N1.31trn

The National Assembly yesterday passed the 2023 budget totaling N21,827,188,747,391. The passage was consequent upon the consideration of the reports of the Senate and House of Representatives committees on appropriation at the resumed plenary.

The approved budget shows an increase of N1,319,246,566,677 from the proposal sent by President Muhammadu Buhari. Of the approved amount, N967,486,010,536 only is for Statutory Transfers, N6,557,597,611,797 is for Debt Service, N 8,329,370,195,637 is for Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure while the sum of N5,972,734,929,421 is for contribution to the Development Fund for Capital Expenditure for the year ending on the 31st day of December 2023. The House increased statutory transfers from N774,109,468,797 to N967,486,010,536. It also increased recurrent non-debt service from 8,271,882,354,405 to 8,329,370,195,637. Also, the capital was increasedfrom4,934,352,745,705. However, debt service was retained at 6,557,597,611797.

Buhari in October transmitted a proposal of N20.5 trillion for the 2023 fiscal year. The legislature also passed a supplementary budget of N819.5 billion for 2022. The budget is for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (N69,247,175,770); Ministry of Works and Housing (N704,789,762,043); Federal Capital Territory (N30,000,000,000); and Ministry of Water Resources (N15,500,000,000).

The Assembly also approved the extension of the implementation of the 2022 capital budget till March 31, 2023. It also passed the Finance Bill to amend relevant Tax, Excises and Duty Statutes in line with the Macroeconomic Policy Reforms of the Federal Government; to amend and to make further provisions in specific laws in connection with the Public Financial Management of the Federation; and for Related Matters Similarly, both chambers passed a budget of N262,959,510,955 for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). Of this figure, N126,070,912,538 is for Personnel Cost; N96,061,565,065 is for Overhead Cost; while N40,827,033,352 is for Capital Expenditure for the service year ending December 2023. The parliament also adjourned to January 17, 2023, for the resumption of the plenary.

Meanwhile, details of the National Assembly budget as contained in the approved bill indicate that payment of severance/ inauguration of outgoing and incoming 9th and 10th Assembly (Legislators and Legislative aides) will gulp N30,173,520,592 while the National Assembly Office was allocated N30,492,518,529, Senate got N33,267,001,807 and House of Representatives N51,994,511,954. The National Assembly Service Commission was allocated N10,555,809,32, Legislative Aides, N16,520,653,763 just as the public accounts committee of the Senate and House got N118,970,215 and N142,764,258 respectively. While the general services were allocated N11,307,475,470, the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) got N7,411,813,596 and N671,335,001 was allocated to Service Wide Votes.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...