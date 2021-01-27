N’Assembly receives report on repeal of Electoral Act 2010

The Joint Technical Committee on repeal of Electoral Act 2010, yesterday, submitted its report to the National Assembly Joint Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Electoral Matters.

Chairman of the joint technical committee and INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, made the presentation to the committee at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja. Presenting the report, Okoye said that the document was a product of some level of consensus.

“We are not perfect but we believe with the third reading of the bill, some of the imperfections will be corrected. It is still a work in progress and we believe it will guarantee credibility to our electoral process,” he said.

Chairman, Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya, said that the ongoing amendment bill would not become just another addition to the myriad of reports that had been shelved over the years in the area of electoral reform.

“We are committed to putting in place the requisite legislative framework that will enhance the rebirth of a vibrant electoral system for our growing but delicate democracy.

“We believe this electoral bill when passed into law will be a stepping stone to climbing the steps of improving our democratic processes

