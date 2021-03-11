N’Assembly to amend laws to include gender parity, protect women’s rights

The National Assembly yesterday expressed its readiness to amend the constitution to ensure gender parity and enact laws to improve the fortunes of women and the girl-child in Nigeria. This was as the Senate resolved to expunge provisions of the law as contained in the Police Act, Federal Character Law, Electoral Act, Labour Act, political parties’ constitutions, which infringed on the rights of women in the country.

The upper chamber made the decision following the consideration of a motion on the 2021 International Women’s Day Celebration with the theme; “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in A COVIDl9 World #Choose To Challenge.” The motion was sponsored by Senator Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers West) and co-sponsored by Senators Aisha Dahiru Ahmed (Adamawa Central); Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central); Biodun Olujimi (Ekiti South); Akon Eyakenyi (Akwa Ibom South); Stella Oduah (Anambra North); Uche Lillian Ekwunife (Anambra South) and Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu East).

Like this: Like Loading...