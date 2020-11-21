News Top Stories

N’Assembly to pass 2021 budget 2nd week in December –Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said the National Assembly was working hard to pass the 2021 Appropriation Bill by the second week of December, 2020. Lawan made this statement in Abuja, while declaring open a two-day retreat for top management staff of the National Assembly and National Assembly Service Commission. He also hinted that the apex legislative Assembly would ensure the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by the second quarter of 2021.

“We are working to pass the 2021 budget by the second week of December by the Grace of God,” Lawan said at the retreat. “We are working very assiduously, we will ensure that there is every possible scrutiny of the budget estimates presented to us by the Executive arm of gov-ernment. “So far, we achieved that in 2020 budget. We believe we did the right thing. We promised Nigerians that we will do that and it is going to be part of our legacy in the Ninth National Assembly,” Lawan said.

On the plan to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill into law in 2021, Lawan said: “The PIB which is one of the most essential legislations that we have in this country, we intend to pass it by the Grace of God before the end of the second quarter of next year.” He also said that the National Assembly would have been done with the current process of the constitutional amendment by 2021 and also the Electoral Act(Amendment Bill).

