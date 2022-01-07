News

N’Assembly workers begin strike, mass picketing Monday over arrears

National Assembly workers under the umbrella of the Parliament Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has said they will down tools “commencing with mass picketing” on Monday in protest against non-payment of the balance of their six-month national minimum wage and 15-month CONPECULIAR Allowance arrears.

In a joint statement on Thursday by the National Assembly PASAN Chairman, Comrade Sunday Sabiyi and Vice Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission, Comrade M.A.Liman, said the decision was taken during their congress in Abuja. The association conveyed their resolutions in a letter to Senate President Ahmad Lawan; House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabimila; Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission (NASC); Department of State Services (DSS) Director; and Divisional Police Officer, National Assembly.

In the letter dated January 6, the group said: “Following management breach of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) entered into with PASAN on April 13, 2021, on the full implementation of the New National Minimum Wage Act 2019 and the revised conditions of service, congress hereby observes the following: “Breach of the MOU by the decision of the management not to honour it as of December 31, 2021, being the fourth quarter of 2021. “In view of the resolutions, congress resolves to embark on industrial action, commencing with mass picketing from Monday, 10th January 2022 in protest against the breach of the MOU.”

The group added: “In view of the contraventions, the NASC/NASS joint emergency congress resolves as follows: “That management should pay with immediate effect 5 months’ outstanding balance of minimum wage, 2021 rent subsidy, 15-month arrears of Conpeculiar allowances, 6-month arrears of hazard allowance to National Assembly staff. “In addition to the MOU, congress also demands the implementation of 50 per cent balance of Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS), immediate release of 2022 training template for staff and evidence of provision of gratuity for retiring staff.” PASAN further noted that “Whereas management had earlier identified the supplementary budget 2021 as one amongst various sources of funding the MOU, congress is amazed that suddenly the supplementary budget and virement of the 2021 fiscal appropriation had become the source of funding items not captured in the MOU including end of year bonus and promotion arrears”.

 

