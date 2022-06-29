N’Assembly’ll amend Electoral Act to address loopholes –Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said the National Assembly will push to amend the 2022 Electoral Act to address “the weaknesses of the law”.

Lawan said yesterday in response to a motion on a matter of urgent public importance brought to the floor by former Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North) on the judgment of the Supreme Court on Section 84(12) of the 2022 Electoral Act.

The Supreme Court on Friday struck out a suit filed by President Muhammadu Buhari and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami seeking to void the provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

In its judgment, a sevenmember panel of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Musa Mohammed, unanimously held that Buhari, having participated in the making of the law by assenting to it, could not turn around to fault its provisions. And Lawan described it as a “landmark” judgment, saying the verdict of the apex court vindicated the National Assembly.

According to him, further amendments to the Act will strengthen it ahead of the 2023 general election. He said: “Let me say that this is one major landmark judgment by the Supreme Court that the National Assembly had done their job and the court upheld it.

“The idea of what method of primaries should be adopted at the moment is entirely left for the political parties to decide. “But as we implement the Electoral Act 2022, we are supposed to be very observant of the strengths and weaknesses of the law. “This law is supposed to improve the electoral processes and procedures in our country.

“So, it is for us to ensure that where there are weaknesses, we try to come up with measures, and amendments to deal with the issues of weaknesses in the law.” Citing Order 42 of the Senate Standing Orders, Abdullahi commended the 9th Assembly for resisting the pressure from the executive to amend Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

He also applauded the Supreme Court for the clarity, decisiveness and unanimity of its verdict in upholding the separation of powers principle enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.

He said the ruling was a major victory towards true democratic governance anchored on the rule of law. He said: “In my view, the Supreme Court verdict should be celebrated for the following reasons. It restored and anchors the power of making laws to the National Assembly; and establishes a principle that once the President accents to a Bill he/she can’t approbate and reprobate, i.e. he/ she cannot go to the courts to amend/reject the Bill in part or in whole.”

Abdullahi, however, stressed the need to amend the Electoral Act to revert to the direct mode of primary.

