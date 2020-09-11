News

N'Assembly'll prioritize allocation of resources for youth development – Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said that the National Assembly would prioritize the allocation of resources for youth development in the country. Lawan stated this in his remarks, which was virtually delivered to flag-off the training of 1, 000 youths in GSM phone repair, hardware, software and entrepreneurship development in Yobe State.

He said that the apex legislative assembly would do this in spite of the present economic challenges faced by the country following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, youth development initiatives serve as one of the ways of empowering and uplifting the wellbeing of the country’s youth population.

“It is most pleasing to flag off this important training for youths in Yobe State. The training of 1,000 youths in GSM phone repairs, hardware, software and entrepreneurship development is a landmark in our commitment to uplifting the wellbeing of a key part of the nation’s population.

“It is additionally a reminder of the multiple avenues for empowering youths across Nigeria. We cannot overstate the fact that youths are a crucial category in the nation’s population. They are full of energy and are hopeful for the future,” Lawan said. Lawan, who underscored the importance of synergy in governance, assured the people that the National Assembly would ensure the allocation of resources specifically for the purpose of youth development across the country. He noted that the gesture of parliamentary support in this direction would be backed by further efforts to engage Nigerian youths on ways of additionally stimulating their creativity and productivity levels, so as to keep them away from getting involved in crime.

