NASTY BLAQ: I make money from skits but would love to make more

Describe your journey as a content creator.

Well, if I am to describe my journey as a content creator, I would say it hasn’t been easy but trust me it is real fun because it’s something I have passion and drive for. And the reason it’s not easy is simply because 10 years ago so many social media platforms did not exist. The likes of Tik tok were not as big as they are now.

Does content creation have structures now?

It does not have a structure from my own knowledge. And why I said so is because it’s not something you go to school to study. In my own case, I am the director, editor and scriptwriter.

I am the structure of my own craft and it is new to the society because there is still a lot to be done.

The society hasn’t really accepted it as a job or career. They don’t quite see how someone can wake up in the morning and say this is my full time life. Most people see it and say, what is this one doing?

You’re usually sarcastic in your skits, is that the way you’re in reality?

I don’t believe I’m sarcastic. I like to keep things real and I say things the way they are and when they are necessary I will say it and I say it with no bad intentions.

Did your parents support your dream as a comedian and content creator?

I will say no because they just want you to be this Doctor or Engineer thing and it is a different generation now.

So, they don’t really believe much in entertainment. They just wanted me to be a Computer Scientist and that was it.

It was difficult but I think I’m in a good place with them now. Now my mum can say, “ah! My son, I knew you would be a good comedian and I was like, mummy you never said that from the beginning o!

But I mean money changes a lot of things and I’m happy that there is success in my story.

Where do you get the inspirations for your skits which are mostly about relationships?

Basically I get inspired every day. Things happen around me. I don’t have anything in particular but there is a whole lot of thing that inspire me.

It could be something as little as a conversation with someone. I could pick up a concept from what the person is saying. It might not be reality because some of the things I do.

I just exaggerate things and they might not be that big in real life but there might just be a little bit of truth in it but not in all.

Let me elaborate more, there was a time in my life when I was chasing comedy but I feel like it’s chasing me now.

What I mean is that I see and think of concepts but over time, I don’t think of concepts but they just come to me.

So like I said, I get inspired with things that happen around me. With the efforts you put onto your craft, how well does it profit you? It profits me.

I make money from my craft but I would love to make more and to be better than my present self. I mean, I think I’m good and I can be wherever I want to be.

As one of the best online comedians and content creators, do you think anybody can jump into this field and be successful as you?

People say the sky is our limit but I would say to people that it’s just a starting point. There is room for everyone. Just come and be creative. Do your thing and pray to God. Grace is what differentiates everyone. So, it’s possible with the right mindset; drive and passion first not money. So it’s possible.

What has been your most challenging experience in creating contents?

I wouldn’t say I have just one problem. There is a couple of problem though, because I mean, there are different stages and different challenges.

There was a time from the start, when you go to location, because people don’t really know who you are and they might not want you to use a particular place even if you want to pay for the space.

They don’t feel secure because of the way the country is. But I mean right now, if I go to places to shoot, because they know who I’m and they believe I wouldn’t bring harm to them, they would want me to use the place as long as I’m paying for it.

Sometimes it’s not all about paying for the place; they also need to trust the face that is working there so they don’t get in trouble. And lastly, this is something that is very important and can happen to any creative and it’s what we creative call, “creative block”.

There was a time I went to Dubai because I needed to be free of some stuffs… I do skydiving sometimes when I have some crazy blocks.

Sometimes, I go to swim. I go for walk at the beach and I hike just to have a free mind by doing things I have never done before. There is more to it but let’s stop here.

So, which comedian do you look up to?

Basically, I won’t say he’s actually a comedian. He’s actually a comedian but he’s not what he portrays or says he is. Basically, he’s a professional Hollywood actor, his name is Will Smith. He is my role model. He’s someone I look up to because he’s a full package in terms of delivering serious scenes. But in my own side contemporarily, I do like a guy and that is not just about his content but he’s physically funny. He is the funniest person I have ever seen in my life. His name is Chukwudike Akuwudike. He plays the character, Mama Chinedu and I wish people can be friends with him so they will know how much of a funny guy he is.

What do you think that Nigerian Comedians should improve on?

I think we should create content for global audience and not just our own local audience. You know most times, one thing I like so much is the fact that people from other countries would be able to understand your content and be able to laugh to your content. Humour should be for everyone and not just for a particular people. I believe with our creative ideas and strength, we should try to reach out to more people because they want to laugh and it’s our job to make them laugh.

Which projects are you working on that we should expect?

Currently, I’m putting out YouTube content and I believe you guys should go check that out. There are other projects that I’m working on which I wouldn’t want to unveil now.

What’s your advice to aspiring comedians and content creators?

Be yourself. Be true to your craft and try and acquire skills that will help you promote your craft because from the outset like I said, you’re the editor, you’re the structure. Try and learn things that will help you promote yourself, and it would be of great help for you and your brand.

